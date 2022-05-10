Tennis news today: Stan Wawrinka defeats Reilly Opelka to record first win in over a year, Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2022 Italian Open | 10 May 2022

Stan Wawrinka defeated Reilly Opelka in the first round of the 2022 Italian Open to notch up his first win since February 2021.

Wawrinka is on the comeback trail following foot surgery last year. However, Dominic Thiem, who's similarly returned to the tour this year after a wrist injury, lost in the first round yet again.

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the ongoing Italian Open due to an injury. Off the field, former World No. 4 Johanna Konta has announced that she's pregnant.

The city of Guadalajara, which hosted the WTA Finals last year, is all set to host a WTA 1000 event later this year.

Stan Wawrinka defeats Reilly Opelka to win first match since 2021 Australian Open

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka defeated World No. 17 Reilly Opelka 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the opening round of the Italian Open. He will take on Laslo Djere in the second round.

Wawrinka is currently on the comeback trail following foot surgery last year. He had earlier lost in the first round of the Marbella Challenger and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

It was Wawrinka's first win since defeating Pedro Sousa in the first round of the Australian Open last year. He then lost in the first round of the Rotterdam Open and the Qatar Open. Following those losses, he underwent a foot injury and didn't compete for over a year.

Dominic Thiem suffers yet another first-round exit

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem lost 6-4, 7-6 (5) to Fabio Fognini in the first round of the 2022 Italian Open. The Austrian fought hard as he saved a match point in the second set to push it to a tie-break, but Fognini eventually managed to get over the finish line.

Thiem is yet to win a match since returning to the tour a couple of months ago. He has now lost in the first round of every tournament he has competed in this year.

Naomi Osaka withdraws from 2022 Italian Open

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the ongoing Italian Open due to an ankle injury. She picked up the injury during last week's Madrid Open and still hasn't recovered.

With Roland Garros just around the corner, the Japanese didn't want to risk aggravating it ever further. She has been replaced by lucky loser Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

Osaka will consequently head into the French Open with just a solitary win on clay this year.

Johanna Konta reveals that she's pregnant

Former World No. 4 Johanna Konta took to social media to announce her pregnancy.

"Busy baking my own little muffin right now 🤰🏻👀"

Fellow players and fans were quick to congratulate the Brit on the good news. Konta retired from professional tennis at the end of last season and got married a few days later. Since then, she has also worked as a commentator from time to time.

Guadalajara to host WTA 1000 tournament in October

With the WTA canceling its tournaments in China in light of the Peng Shuai saga, they needed new venues to replace the old events. The city of Guadalajara will now host a WTA 1000 tournament in October. It previously hosted the WTA Finals last year and it was a roaring success.

Rodrigo Camacho Aldaz @rodrigocamacho_ EXCLUSIVE:



The decision has been made and confirmed to the organizers by Steve Simon. The EXCLUSIVE: @WTAGuadalajara will host a WTA 1000 tournament this October.The decision has been made and confirmed to the organizers by Steve Simon. The #WTA still won’t play in China this year, so they’ve chosen Mexico for one of the WTA 1000 tournaments. 🚨EXCLUSIVE: @WTAGuadalajara will host a WTA 1000 tournament this October.The decision has been made and confirmed to the organizers by Steve Simon. The #WTA still won’t play in China this year, so they’ve chosen Mexico for one of the WTA 1000 tournaments. https://t.co/UIJ6cSayXk

Most of the tournaments on the WTA calendar following the US Open were held in China, but the organization is currently on the hunt for new locales. The schedule for the end of the season is rather sparse at the moment, but that should change rather soon.

