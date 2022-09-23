Tennis news today: Stan Wawrinka knocks out Daniil Medvedev in the 2nd round of the Moselle Open, Nick Kyrgios confirmed to compete in next month's Swiss Indoors Basel | September 23, 2022

Stan Wawrinka put an early end to Daniil Medvedev's Moselle Open challenge as he sent the top seed packing in the second round. Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, is the latest player to confirm his participation in next month's Swiss Indoors Basel.

Holger Rune reached his first quarterfinal in three months at the Moselle Open, while Novak Djokovic is still awaiting proper confirmation with regard to his participation in next year's Australian Open. As expected, Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from next week's ATP 250 tournament in Seoul.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Stan Wawrinka stuns Daniil Medvedev in the 2nd round of the Moselle Open

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka scored his first win over a top-10 player in nearly two years by defeating Daniil Medvedev. Facing off in the second round of the Moselle Open, the Swiss remained composed as his opponent lost his cool during the match to win 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-3.

Wawrinka is up against Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals. The Swede defeated home favorite Gregoire Barrere in straight sets in the previous round.

Nick Kyrgios to play at the Swiss Indoors Basel next month

2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios will head to Switzerland to compete in next month's Swiss Indoors Basel. The tournament will be held from October 24-30. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz headlines the field and is joined by Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic, among others.

Holger Rune reaches the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open

Holger Rune has notched up his best result in months after making the last eight at the Moselle Open. He led Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 4-1 when the Frenchman had to retire due to injury. This is the teenager's first quarterfinal appearance since reaching this stage at the French Open a few months ago. His results since then have been quite disappointing, but he appears to be getting back on the right track.

Rune will take on seventh seed Alexander Bublik for a place in the semifinals.

Novak Djokovic's 2023 Australian Open participation still not a done deal

Novak Djokovic had to miss this year's Australian Open after being deported in a highly controversial visa scandal. While vaccine mandates all over the world are starting to relax, the Serb is still unsure if he'll be allowed to compete Down Under next year. He shed some light on the matter during a press conference at the Laver Cup.

"It’s really not in my hands right now. So I’m hoping I will get some positive news," Djokovic said.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is pretty pumped up about the Laver Cup, where he's competing with fellow tennis greats Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray.

Alexander Zverev withdraws from the ATP 250 in Seoul

Injuries continue to sideline Alexander Zverev from the tour, with next week's tournament in Seoul being the latest event from which he has had to withdraw. The German was preparing to return to the tour after an ankle injury at the French Open, but suffered yet another setback that has now delayed his comeback. He's expected to miss the rest of the season as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far