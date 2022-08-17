Tennis news today: Venus and Serena Williams lose in the first round of the Western & Southern Open, injury scare for Coco Gauff as she retires midway through her match | August 17, 2022

The Williams sisters had a rough day at the office as they were both knocked out of the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Venus Williams lost to Karolina Pliskova and Serena Williams went down against Emma Raducanu.

Coco Gauff was leading in the opening set of her first-round contest before she rolled her ankle. She was unable to win a game after that and subsequently retired. With the US Open right around the corner, the injury is ill-timed. The teenager wasn't the only one to be cautious as Amanda Anisimova withdrew from her second-round match due to an ankle injury as well.

Eugenie Bouchard's comeback at the Vancouver 125k event also ended in the first round. World No. 42 Alexander Bublik and his fiancee welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Venus and Serena Williams sent packing in the first round of the Western & Southern Open

Serena Williams had to bid farewell to Cincinnati rather quickly as Emma Raducanu eased past her 6-4, 6-0 in the first round. The American found it tough to get going and was completely outplayed in the second set.

Venus Williams started off strong as she took a 4-2 lead in the opening set against Karolina Pliskova. However, she was unable to build on that as she eventually lost 7-5, 6-1.

Coco Gauff forced to retire during her first-round match

Teen star Coco Gauff was in control of her first-round match against Marie Bouzkova until she rolled her ankle. She was 5-2 up in the opening set, but was unable to win a single game after that and lost the set. After going down a break at the start of the second set, the teenager finally called it quits.

Gauff made it to the quarterfinals of her last two events in singles and won the doubles title at the Canadian Open.

Amanda Anisimova withdraws from the Western & Southern Open

Amanda Anisimova eased past Daria Kasatkina in the opening round in Cincinnati without dropping a set. She was set to take on compatriot Shelby Rogers in the second round, but withdrew from the tournament due to an ankle injury.

Aside from an early exit from the Canadian Open, Anisimova has been playing well over the past few months. With less than two weeks to go before the US Open, it's a race against time to be fully fit for the tournament.

Eugenie Bouchard loses her comeback match

After more than a year on the sidelines, former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard made her comeback at the Vancouver 125k event. Up against Arianne Hartono in the first round, the Canadian was outgunned from the start. She fought hard for each point, but after being away for so long, the rust was quite evident.

Bouchard, however, is into the quarterfinals in doubles. She has teamed up with Kayla Cross and the duo will take on the top-seeded pair of Asia Muhammad and Miyu Kato.

Alexander Bublik and fiancee become parents to a baby boy

Alexander Bublik withdrew from the ongoing Western & Southern Open at the last minute to rush home to his fiancee, who was about to give birth. The couple have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vasily.

Bublik remains on the entry list for the US Open, but hasn't confirmed his participation yet.

