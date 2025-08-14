"Tennis players don't have an off season" - Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige explains why she aligned her brand's biggest launch with US Open

Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze recently opened up about aligning the biggest launch of her brand, Dairy Boy, around the US Open. The influencer spoke about the hectic calendar of tennis players and emphasised that she scheduled the launch to ensure that Paul could witness the entire event in person.Paul and Lorenze began dating in September 2022 and made their relationship public only a month later. Since then, the couple have been vocal about their support for each other and often give fans glimpses of their life together. In July 2025, the duo announced that they were engaged.Lorenze is the founder of lifestyle brand Diary Boy, and she recently announced the launch of AW25, her biggest collection so far. The launch is scheduled around the US Open and in a discussion with Cosmopolitan magazine, the influencer revealed that she aligned the launch with the Grand Slam so that Tommy Paul could attend the event, saying,“First and foremost, honestly, I just want Tommy [Paul] to be able to come [to my NYC pop-up in Soho]. Tennis players don’t have an off season so I wanted to schedule it at a time where like he could be there and we could celebrate such a big moment for my brand together. But also, we've been together for three years and I've just had so much fun creating around tennis as an ex-athlete, as someone whose mom played tennis, and as someone who now is a huge fan of the sport.”She went on to add that some of her pieces had been inspired by tennis and the US Open, saying,“There is just such a cool aura to these tournaments. I've drawn so much inspiration from tennis, so timing it around the US Open felt like I could make some product that was tennis-inspired and it would like have some nice synergy. We're going to have a few US Open pieces at the pop-up this year.”The 2025 US Open is slated to take place between August 18 and September 8, while the Dairy Boy AW25 collection will be launched on September 4.Tommy Paul shares a glimpse of his vacation outing with Paige LorenzePaul and Lorenze at the cinch Championships (Image Source: Getty)Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze are a power couple of the tennis world. Lorenze often flies across the world to support her fiancé during tournaments and has garnered large amounts of attention for her chic courtside outfits.Outside of tennis, Paul and Lorenze often share snaps of their day-to-day life together on social media. Most recently, the tennis star took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into his vacation outing to Nantucket, Massachusetts with his fiancée and friends. He captioned the photos,“What a week.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the tennis end of things, Tommy Paul was most recently seen in action at the Cincinnati Open. The American kicked off his campaign on home ground with a win over Pedro Martinez, but was dealt an upset by Adrian Mannarino in his round of 32 match.