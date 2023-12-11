Tennis Premier League 2023: When and where to watch TPL 2023 in India?  

The 2023 Tennis Premier League is scheduled to be played from December 12 to 17 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

Eight teams - Pune Jaguars, Delhi Binny’s Brigade, Bengal Wizards, Hyderabad Strikers, Mumbai Leon Army, Gujarat Panthers, Punjab Tigers and Bengaluru SG Mavericks - will participate in the tournament.

The upcoming season is expected to be an absolute cracker with several big names plying their trade. Sumit Nagal, who took a set off the legendary Roger Federer att the US Open, is there in the Gujarat Panthers team along with Karman Kaur Thandi and Mukund Sasikumar.

Rutuja Bhosale, who recently won the gold medal in the Asian Games mixed doubles event with Rohan Bopanna, is a part of the tournament, too. She's paired with Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic and India’s Manish Sureshkumar in the Pune Jaguars.

In 2014, Rosol became the No. 26 on the ATP tour. The focus will also be on Ernests Gulbis, who has Sowjanya Bavisetti and Vijay Sundar Prashanth as his teammattes in the Mumbai Leon Army.

Twenty matches will take place in the league stage. The semifinals and final will be on December 17. Bollywood stars like Sonu Sood, Rakul Preet Singh, Tapsee Pannu and others will be at the stadium to cheer for their teams.

When to watch the Tennis Premier League 2023?

The matches in the league stage of the tournament can be watched at 4:30 pm, 5:55 pm, 7:20 pm and 8:45 pm. The semifinals will start at 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm respectively, while the final will start at 8:00 pm.

Where to watch the Tennis Premier League 2023?

The telecast of the 2023 edition of the competition will be on Sony Sports Network, especially on Sony Sports Ten 2 channel. Sony LIV and the YouTube channel of the Tennis Premier League will live stream all the matches of the championship.