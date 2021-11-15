Tennis rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins 347th week as World No. 1, Ashleigh Barty retains top spot for 102nd week

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Australia's Ashleigh Barty continue to reign at the top of the ATP and WTA rankings respectively.

Djokovic, who has already secured the year-end world no. 1 ranking for a record-breaking seventh time, has begun his 347th week at the top spot. The 34-year-old plays his first match at the ATP Finals against Casper Ruud on Monday.

Novak Djokovic has already broken Roger Federer's record for most weeks (310 weeks) as World No. 1 in the men's game. He now looks set to beat the all-time combined record (men's and women's), which is currently Steffi Graf's mark of 377 weeks.

The Serb needs to remain at the top spot until the end of the 2022 French Open to tie Graf's record.

Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hubert Hurkacz ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin

Novak Djokovic is followed in the rankings by Daniil Medvedev (2) and Alexander Zverev (3), who won their first group matches in Turin on Sunday. Next in the rankings are Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Andrey Rublev (5), Rafael Nadal (6), Matteo Berrettini (7), Casper Ruud (8), Hubert Hurkacz (9) and Felix-Auger Aliassime (+1 to No. 10).

The top eight players in the world, with the exception of Rafael Nadal who is out with injury, are battling it out for the ATP Finals crown this week.

Outside the top 10, Stockholm champion Tommy Paul has climbed nine spots to a new career-high ranking of 43. Stockholm runner-up Denis Shapovalov, meanwhile, has jumped four spots to No. 14.

Ashleigh Barty's reign at the top of the WTA charts continues unchallenged

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 US Open

Ashleigh Barty has begun her 102nd week at the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings. But the Australian is not competing at the ongoing season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, and will only return to the tour in January 2022.

Barty currently owns the eighth longest WTA reign ever at the top spot, trailing seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin on the list. The Belgian spent 117 weeks at No. 1 during her career.

Ashleigh Barty is followed in the rankings by Aryna Sabalenka (2), Barbora Krejcikova (3), Karolina Pliskova (4), Garbine Muguruza (5), Maria Sakkari (6), Ons Jabeur (7), Anett Kontaveit (8), Iga Swiatek (9) and Paula Badosa (10).

With the top eight point-earners of the season competing at the WTA Finals this week, there are likely to be some changes in the year-end top 10.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has climbed one spot to No. 20 while former World No. 1 Simona Halep, who reached the semi-finals in Linz but had to pull out due to injury, has jumped two positions to No. 20.

Linz champion Alison Riske has climbed 23 spots to No. 50 after wining her first title since 2019. Romania's Jacqueline Cristian, who reached her first WTA Final in Linz, has moved up 26 spots to a new career-high of No. 74.

Edited by Musab Abid