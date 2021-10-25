Tennis rankings update: Novak Djokovic starts 344th week as World No. 1, Ashleigh Barty continues reign atop WTA list

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty continue to lead the ATP and WTA rankings respectively, despite having been inactive since the US Open.

Djokovic, who is expected to play the Paris Masters, ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals in the coming weeks, has now begun his 344th week as the leader of ATP tour. Having already broken the record for most weeks as World No. 1 in men's tennis (earlier held by Roger Federer, who was No. 1 for 310 weeks), the Serb is now very close to the all-time record (men's and women's combined) for most weeks at No. 1.

That record is currently held by Steffi Graf at 377 weeks. Novak Djokovic needs to remain No. 1 till the end of the 2022 French Open to tie the German.

With most of the top players not competing last week, there are no changes in the top 7. Novak Djokovic is followed by Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini.

Norway's Casper Ruud has moved up one spot to No. 8, swapping places with former US Open champion Dominic Thiem. Hubert Hurkacz, meanwhile, stays put at No. 10.

Antwerp champion Jannik Sinner, who now owns four titles in 2021, has moved up two spots to No. 11, a new career-best for him. The win in Antwerp has also boosted Sinner's chances of making the final eight at the ATP Finals in Turin next month.

Denis Shapovalov and Cameron Norrie have moved up two spots to No. 13 and No. 14 respectively, while Roger Federer has dropped four places to No. 15.

Kremlin Cup winner Aslan Karatsev has made his top 20 debut, climbing three spots to No. 19 this week. The player that Karatsev beat in the Moscow final, Marin Cilic, has climbed six spots to No. 35.

Jenson Brooksby, who reached the semis in Antwerp, has jumped 11 spots to No. 59 - a new carer-high for the 20-year-old American.

José Morgado @josemorgado New career highs, ATP Top 1008. Ruud

9. Hurkacz

11. Sinner

14. Norrie

18. Karatsev

51. Duckworth

55. Kwon

58. Martínez

59. Brooksby

69. Nakashima

88. Griekspoor

93. Taberner (top 100 debut)

94. JM Cerundolo (top 100 debut) New career highs, ATP Top 1008. Ruud

9. Hurkacz

11. Sinner

14. Norrie

18. Karatsev

51. Duckworth

55. Kwon

58. Martínez

59. Brooksby

69. Nakashima

88. Griekspoor

93. Taberner (top 100 debut)

94. JM Cerundolo (top 100 debut)

Ashleigh Barty begins 99th week as World No. 1

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 US Open

In the women's rankings, Ashleigh Barty has begun her 99th week at the top spot, making it the eighth longest reign in WTA history. The 25-year-old had tied three-time Slam champion Lindsay Davenport at 98 weeks last Monday.

Barty has confirmed that she will not return to the tour this year, and will instead focus on recovering for the 2022 Australian summer.

There is no change in the rest of this week's top 10; the Aussie is followed by Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2), Karolina Pliskova (No. 3), Barbora Krejcikova (No. 4), Garbine Muguruza (No. 5), Elina Svitolina (No. 6), Maria Sakkari (No. 7), Ons Jabeur (No. 8), Belinda Bencic (No. 9) and Naomi Osaka (No. 10).

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit has climbed six spots to No. 14 after picking up her third title of the season in Moscow on Sunday. Kontaveit is locked in a battle with Jabeur for one of the berths at the season-ending WTA Finals.

Also Read

Moscow finalist Ekaterina Alexandrova has moved up four spots to No 33. Tenerife champion Ann Li meanwhile has climbed 12 spots to No. 48, and Tenerife runner-up Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has moved up 10 spots to No. 53.

José Morgado @josemorgado New career highs -- WTA Top 10026. Fernandez

48. Li (top 50 debut)

53. Osorio Serrano New career highs -- WTA Top 10026. Fernandez

48. Li (top 50 debut)

53. Osorio Serrano

Edited by Musab Abid