Tennis rankings update: Novak Djokovic starts 345th week as World No. 1, Ashleigh Barty completes 100 weeks at the top

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty continue to lead the tennis rankings, which were published earlier on Monday by the ATP and WTA tours respectively.

Djokovic, who returns to action at this week's Paris Masters, remains in a good position to claim the year-end World No. 1 ranking. He has now begun his 345th week as the leader of the ATP tour.

The Serb broke the record for most weeks as World No. 1 in men's tennis (earlier held by Roger Federer, who was No. 1 for 310 weeks) in March this year. He is now close to the all-time record (men's and women's combined) for most weeks at No. 1, which is currently held by German legend Steffi Graf at 377 weeks.

Djokovic, whose appearance at the 2022 Australian Open has been a big talking point lately, needs to remain No. 1 till the end of the 2022 French Open to tie Graf.

There have been no changes in the top 8 this week. Novak Djokovic is followed by Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Vienna champion Alexander Zverev, Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud.

Jannik Sinner has moved up two positions to make his top 10 debut at No. 9, while Hubert Hurkacz has stayed put at No. 10. Ruud, Sinner and Hurkacz are the front-runners for the remaining two berths at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, who has not played since early June due to a wrist injury, has dropped three spots to No. 12. This is the first time since May 2016 that the Austrian is not ranked inside the world's top 10.

Russia's Aslan Karatsev has climbed three spots to a career-best No. 16, while St. Petersburg runner-up Taylor Fritz has moved up two spots to No. 26. There have also been gains for St. Petersburg champion Marin Cilic (+7 to No. 28), Vienna semifinalist Carlos Alcaraz (+7 to No. 35) and Vienna runner-up Frances Tiafoe (+8 to No. 41).

José Morgado @josemorgado New career highs -- ATP Top 100



9. Sinner

18. Karatsev

35. Alcaraz

52. Kwon

54. McDonald

56. Brooksby

57. Giron

60. Bonzi

62. Rinderknech

65. Nakashima

86. JM Cerundolo

Ashleigh Barty's WTA reign continues unabated

Ashleigh Barty at the 2021 US Open

In the women's rankings, Ashleigh Barty has begun her 100th week at the No. 1 spot. Barty will not compete again in 2021, but she already owns the eighth longest WTA reign ever atop the rankings.

The Aussie trails Justine Henin on this list, with the Belgian having spent 117 weeks at No. 1 during her career.

Ashleigh Barty is followed by Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2), Barbora Krejcikova (+1 to new carer-high No. 3), Karolina Pliskova (No. 4), Garbine Muguruza (No. 5), Maria Sakkari (+1 to No. 6) and Ons Jabeur (+1 to No. 7).

Transylvaina Open champion Anett Kontaveit has jumped six spots to No. 8. The Estonian won her fourth title of the season on Sunday, edging Jabeur to secure the final berth at the WTA Finals.

Former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber has returned to the top 10, climbing three positions to No. 9. 2020 French open champion Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, has climbed one spot to No. 10.

Naomi Osaka has dropped three spots to No. 13 while Elina Svitolina has dropped eight positions to No. 14 - her first stint out of the top 10 since May 2017.

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep, who reached the final in Cluj-Napoca, has dropped four spots to No. 22. This is the Romanian's first week outside the world's top 20 since making her top 20 debut in August 2013.

Further down, Courmayeur champion Donna Vekic has jumped 30 spots to No. 67 while runner-up Clara Tauson has moved up three places to No. 46.

José Morgado @josemorgado New career highs -- WTA Top 100



3. Krejcikova

6. Sakkari

7. Jabeur

8. Kontaveit

11. Badosa

12. Pavlyuchenkova

20. Pegula

21. Raducanu

40. Samsonova

46. Tauson

47. Li

48. Martincova

50. Kostyuk

51. Paolini

