Tennis Schedule Today: From Elena Rybakina's Adelaide 2R to Sebastian Korda's match Down Under, start time, order of play, live stream details & more

Top players will be in action on Wednesday across all tournaments happening this week, including the Adelaide International.

Brisbane champion Elena Rybakina will aim to continue her winning ways in Adelaide too as she'll take on Cristina Bucsa in the first round. Sebastian Korda and Tommy Paul, along with Jelena Ostapenko, are other notable names in the mix scheduled to play on Wednesday.

Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the biggest draws in Auckland, where the ASB Classic is taking place. Both of them will take to the court for their second round matches on Wednesday.

Over in Hobart, Elise Mertens and Sofia Kenin will look to build upon their solid performances in the first round. On that note, here's how the schedule for Day 3 of all the tournaments taking place this week looks like:

Schedule for Day 3 of the ASB Classic 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: Daniel Altmaier vs (4) Felix Auger-Aliassime,

followed by: (1) Ben Shelton vs Fabian Maroszan,

followed by: Arthur Fils vs Nuno Borges.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Luca Van Assche vs (2) Cameron Norrie,

followed by: Jamie Murray/Michael Venus vs Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen.

Where to watch ASB Classic 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

ASB Classic 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin at 12 noon local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 9, 2024; 6:00 p.m. ET Canada January 9, 2024; 6:00 p.m. ET UK January 9, 2024: 11:00 p.m. GMT India January 10, 2024; 4:30 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 3 of Adelaide International 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (LL) Bernarda Pera vs (2) Jessica Pegula,

followed by: (Q) Katerina Siniakova vs (Q) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Not before 2:30 p.m local time: (1) Tommy Paul vs (Q) Alex Bolt.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (4) Lorenzo Musetti vs Jordan Thompson.

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (1) Elena Rybakina vs (LL) Cristina Bucsa.

Show Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Matteo Arnaldi vs (2) Nicolas Jarry,

followed by: Lorenzo Sonego vs (3) Sebastian Korda.

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Caroline Garciavs (6) Jelena Ostapenko,

followed by: Daria Kasatkina vs (Q) Anna Kalinskaya,

followed by: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (8) Veronika Kudermetova,

followed by: (1) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs Andrew Harris/Harri Heliovarra.

Where to watch Adelaide International 2024?

Tommy Paul is the top seed at the 2024 Adelaide International.

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the Adelaide International live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

Adelaide International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 3 of the Adelaide International are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 9, 2024; 7:30 p.m. ET Canada January 9, 2024; 7:30 p.m. ET UK January 10, 2024: 12:30 a.m. GMT India January 10, 2024; 6:00 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 3 of Hobart International 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (1) Elise Mertens vs Anna Karolina Schmiedlova,

followed by: (3) Zhu Lin vs Caroline Dolehide,

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: Kimberly Birrell/Olivia Gadecki vs (3) Eri Hozumi/Makoto Ninomiya.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: Daria Saville vs (WC/6) Sofia Kenin,

followed by: (5) Marie Bouzkova vs Yulia Putintseva.

Where to watch Hobart International 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the matches at the Hobart International via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep track of the action thanks to Sky Sports.

Hobart International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 12 noon local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 3 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA January 9, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET Canada January 9, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET UK January 10, 2024; 1:00 a.m. GMT India January 10, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST