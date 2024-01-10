Tennis Schedule Today: From Jessica Pegula's Adelaide QF to Tommy Paul's match Down Under, start time, order of play, live stream details and more

Despite all the focus on the upcoming Australian Open, there are still three tournaments going on this week, including the Adelaide International.

Elena Rybakina, who won the title in Brisbane last week, continued her winning ways in Adelaide too. She started off with a win over Cristina Bucsa and will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The American trio of Jessica Pegula, Sebastian Korda and Tommy Paul will also be in action on Wednesday at the Adelaide International. Their compatriot, Ben Shelton, will take to the court in Auckland at the ASB Classic.

Elise Mertens and Emma Navarro will headline the day's action in Hobart. On that note, here's a look at the day's schedules for all ongoing tournaments:

Schedule for Day 4 of the ASB Classic 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Alexandre Muller vs Taro Daniel,

followed by: (1) Ben Shelton vs Roberto Carballes Baena,

followed by: (Q) Alejandro Tabilo vs (2) Cameron Norrie.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (6) Arthur Fils vs Daniel Atlmaier,

followed by: Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul vs Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen.

Where to watch ASB Classic 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

ASB Classic 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 12 noon local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 10, 2024; 6:00 p.m. ET Canada January 10, 2024; 6:00 p.m. ET UK January 10, 2024: 11:00 p.m. GMT India January 11, 2024; 4:30 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 4 of Adelaide International 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Christopher O'Connell vs (3) Sebastian Korda.

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: Marta Kostyuk vs (6) Jelena Ostapenko.

Not before 2:00 p.m local time: (SE) Laura Siegemund vs Daria Kasatkina.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (1) Tommy Paul vs Jack Draper.

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (1) Elena Rybakina vs Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Show Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Nicolas Barrientos/Rafael Matos vs (2) Rohan Bopanna/Mathew Ebden,

followed by: Gonzalo Escobar/Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs Constantin Frantzen/Hendrink Jebens.

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (7) Jiri Lehecka vs (2) Nicolas Jarry,

followed by: (4) Lorenzo Musetti vs (8) Alexander Bublik.

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (2) Jessica Pegula.

Where to watch Adelaide International 2024?

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Adelaide International.

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the Adelaide International live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

Adelaide International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on the two biggest courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 4 of the Adelaide International are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 10, 2024; 7:30 p.m. ET Canada January 10, 2024; 7:30 p.m. ET UK January 11, 2024: 12:30 a.m. GMT India January 11, 2024; 6:00 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 4 of Hobart International 2024

Centre Court

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (1) Elise Mertens vs Arantxa Rus,

followed by: (LL) Viktoriya Tomova vs (2) Emma Navarro,

followed by: (3) Zhu Lin vs (WC) Daria Saville.

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Yulia Putintseva vs (Q) Yuan Yue,

followed by: Hanyu Guo/Xinyu Jiang vs (4) Anna Danilina/Nadiia Kichenok.

Where to watch Hobart International 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can keep up with the matches at the Hobart International via these channels and sites:

USA: For American fans, the Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: Viewers in the UK can keep track of the action thanks to Sky Sports.

Hobart International 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 1:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 4 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA January 10, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET Canada January 10, 2024; 9:00 p.m. ET UK January 11, 2024; 2:00 a.m. GMT India January 11, 2024; 7:30 a.m. IST