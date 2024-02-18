Tennis Schedule Today: Rotterdam 2024, Argentina Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz

Third seed Nicolas Jarry will take on the local wildcard Facundo Diaz Acosta in the final of the IEB+ Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. This will be the first meeting between the two.

Reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will face the fifth seed Alex de Minaur in the final of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam on Sunday (Feb. 18).

The final of the Delray Beach Open will feature either the top seed and defending champion Taylor Fritz or the unseeded Marcus Giron against the third seed Tommy Paul.

Here's a look at the day's schedules for February 18:

Schedule for Day 7 of the ABN AMRO Open

Centre Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Mektic vs (WC) Robin Haase/Botic van de Zandschulp

Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (5) Alex de Minaur

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch ABN AMRO Open?

Catch the ABN AMRO Open live on these channels and sites in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia:

USA: All matches will be aired on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers can stay updated on the events on Sky Sports.

Australia: Viewers can tune in to watch all the live action on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers can catch all the matches on TSN.

ABN AMRO Open - Match Timings

Centre Court matches will commence at 1:00 p.m. local time. The schedule for Day 7 of the tournament for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India is as follows:

Country Start time USA February 18, 2024; 7:00 a.m. ET Canada February 18, 2024; 7:00 a.m. ET UK February 18, 2024: 12:00 p.m. GMT India February 18, 2024; 5:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 7 of the Argentina Open

Court Guillermo Vilas

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (1) Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers vs (3) Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (3) Nicolas Jarry vs (WC) Facundo Diaz Acosta

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch the Argentina Open 2024?

Viewers in the listed countries can catch the live action in Argentina Open on their respective channels and platforms:

USA: All matches will be live on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the country can stay updated on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers can tune in to watch all the matches on TSN+.

Argentina Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will kick off at 1:30 p.m. local time. The schedule for the Argentina Open Day 7 for viewers in the USA, UK, Canada, and India is as follows:

Country Start time USA February 18, 2024; 11:30 a.m. ET Canada February 18, 2024; 11:30 a.m. ET UK February 18, 2024: 4:30 p.m. GMT India February 18, 2024; 10:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 7 of the 2024 Delray Beach Open

STADIUM

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Neal Skupski/Santiago Gonzalez vs (3) Julian Cash/Robert Galloway

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (1) Taylor Fritz or Marcos Giron vs (3) Tommy Paul

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Delray Beach Open 2024?

Viewers in these countries can catch the live action on their respective channels and platforms:

USA: All matches will be telecasted on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can watch all the matches on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can catch all the matches on TSN+.

Delray Beach Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match of the day is set to commence at 12:30 p.m. local time. The start times for Day 7 of the tournament for viewers in the USA, Canada, UK, and India are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 18, 2024; 12:30 p.m. ET Canada February 18, 2024; 12:30 p.m. ET UK February 18, 2024: 5:30 p.m. GMT India February 18, 2024; 11:00 p.m. IST