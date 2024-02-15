Tennis Schedule Today: Rotterdam 2024, Qatar Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz

The order of play on Thursday looks quite promising across all of this week's tournaments, including the Qatar Open.

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek continues to rip through the Qatar Open draw. She'll face Victoria Azarenka for a spot in the semifinals. Naomi Osaka, Elena Rybakina, and Danielle Collins are among the other quarterfinalists in action.

The American duo of Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe are the day's top attractions at the Delray Beach Open. Jannik Sinner, Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, and Hubert Hurkacz are all vying for quarterfinal berths at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

Carlos Alcaraz will kick off his title defence at the Argentina Open against qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli. Cameron Norrie and Sebastian Baez will also take to the court on Thursday.

Here's a glance at the day's schedule for February 15:

Schedule for Day 4 of the ABN AMRO Open

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Grigor Dimitrov vs Marton Fucsovics

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Alexander Shevchenko vs (3) Holger Rune

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (4) Hubert Hurkacz vs Tallon Griekspoor

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (WC) Gael Monfils

followed by: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Emil Ruusuvuori

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch ABN AMRO Open?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the ABN AMRO Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

ABN AMRO Open - Match Timings

Matches on both courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 15, 2024; 5:00 a.m. ET Canada February 15, 2024; 5:00 a.m. ET UK February 15, 2024: 10:00 a.m. GMT India February 15, 2024; 3:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 5 of the Qatar Open

Centre Court

Starting at 3:30 p.m. local time: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Danielle Collins

followed by: Leylah Fernandez vs (3) Elena Rybakina

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Victoria Azarenka

followed by: (PR) Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Pliskova

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the Qatar Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can keep up with the proceedings on TSN.

Qatar Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court and Grandstand 1 will commence at 3:30 p.m. local time, while the matches on Grandstand 2 will start at 4:30 p.m. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 5 of the Qatar Open:

Country Start time (Centre Court and Grandstand 1) Start time (Grandstand 2) USA February 15, 2024; 7:30 a.m. ET February 15, 2024; 8:30 a.m. ET Canada February 15, 2024; 7:30 a.m. ET February 15, 2024; 8:30 a.m. ET UK February 15, 2024: 12:30 p.m. GMT February 15, 2024: 1:30 p.m. GMT India February 15, 2024; 6:00 p.m. IST February 14, 2024; 7:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 4 of the 2024 Delray Beach Open

Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Guido Andreozzi/Miguel Reyes-Varela vs (2) Hugo Nys/Jan Zielinski

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Jordan Thompson vs (Q) Nicolas Moreno de Alboran

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Alex Michelsen vs (3) Tommy Paul

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Zachary Svajda vs (LL) Flavio Cobolli

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (2) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Radu Albot

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Delray Beach Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Delray Beach Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, Canada, UK and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 15, 2024; 11:00 a.m. ET Canada February 15, 2024; 11:00 a.m. ET UK February 15, 2024: 4:00 p.m. GMT India February 15, 2024; 9:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 4 of the Argentina Open

Court Guillermo Vilas

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Andrea Vavassori vs (7) Laslo Djere

followed by: (SE) Federico Coria vs (2) Cameron Norrie

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (5) Sebastian Baez vs (SE) Luciano Darderi

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Argentina Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the country can keep up with the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Argentina Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will commence at 1:30 p.m. local time. The start times for viewers in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 4 are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 15, 2024; 11:30 a.m. ET Canada February 15, 2024; 11:30 a.m. ET UK February 15, 2024: 4:30 p.m. GMT India February 15, 2024; 10:00 p.m. IST