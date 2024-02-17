Tennis Schedule Today: Rotterdam 2024, Qatar Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz

The Qatar Open will conclude on Saturday, while players on the men's tour will contest the semifinals across different tournaments.

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will be eyeing a third straight title at the Qatar Open. But standing in her way is one of her biggest rivals, Elena Rybakina. The latter leads the Pole 3-1 in the head-to-head and won all three of their matches last year.

Swiatek has her task cut out for her if she wants to claim another title at the venue. The Dallas Open has an all-American semifinal line-up. Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul will face off in the first match, followed by Taylor Fritz and Marcos Giron.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on third seed Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals of the Argentina Open. Over at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, top seed Jannik Sinner's semifinal foe is Tallon Griekspoor. Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur are the other two semifinalists.

Here's a look at the day's schedules for February 17:

Schedule for Day 6 of the ABN AMRO Open

Centre Court

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (3) Nathaniel Lammons/Jackson Withrow vs (WC) Robin Hasse/Botic van de Zandschulp

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (5) Alex de Minaur vs (6) Grigor Dimitrov

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: Tallon Griekspoor vs (1) Jannik Sinner

followed by: (1) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs Wesley Koolhof/Nikola Metkic

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch ABN AMRO Open?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the ABN AMRO Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

ABN AMRO Open - Match Timings

Matches on Centre Court will begin at 1:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 17, 2024; 7:00 a.m. ET Canada February 17, 2024; 7:00 a.m. ET UK February 17, 2024: 12:00 p.m. GMT India February 17, 2024; 5:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 7 of the Qatar Open

Centre Court

Starting at 3:30 p.m. local time: (5) Luisa Stefani/Demi Schuurs vs Desirae Krawczyk/Caroline Dolehide

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (3) Elena Rybakina vs (1) Iga Swiatek

Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Viewers in the USA, UK and Canada can watch the Qatar Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can keep up with the proceedings on TSN.

Qatar Open 2024 - Match Timings

For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 7 of the Qatar Open:

Country Start time (Doubles final) Start time (Singles final) USA February 17, 2024; 7:30 a.m. ET February 17, 2024; 10 a.m. ET Canada February 17, 2024; 7:30 a.m. ET February 17, 2024; 10:00 a.m. ET UK February 17, 2024: 12:30 p.m. GMT February 17, 2024; 3:00 p.m. GMT India February 17, 2024; 6:00 p.m. IST February 17, 2024; 8:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 6 of the 2024 Delray Beach Open

Stadium

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (3) Julian Cash/Robert Galloway vs (2) Hugo Nys/Jan Zielinski

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (2) Frances Tiafoe vs (3) Tommy Paul

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Neal Skupski/Santiago Gonzalez vs Diego Hildalgo/Cristian Rodriguez

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (1) Taylor Fritz vs Marcos Giron

Where to watch Delray Beach Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Delray Beach Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match of the day will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, Canada, UK and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 17, 2024; 12:30 p.m. ET Canada February 17, 2024; 12:30 p.m. ET UK February 17, 2024: 5:30 p.m. GMT India February 17, 2024; 11:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 6 of the Argentina Open

Court Guillermo Vilas

Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (1) Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers vs (4) Marcelo Melo/Matwe Middelkoop

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (SE) Federico Coria vs (WC) Facundo Diaz Acosta

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (3) Nicolas Jarry

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Argentina Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the country can keep up with the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Argentina Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will commence at 1:30 p.m. local time. The start times for viewers in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 6 are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 17, 2024; 11:30 a.m. ET Canada February 17, 2024; 11:30 a.m. ET UK February 17, 2024: 4:30 p.m. GMT India February 17, 2024; 10:00 p.m. IST