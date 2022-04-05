Tennis Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | 5 April 2022

It's set to be yet another busy day of tennis as there are plenty of matches scheduled across four different tournaments. Nick Kyrgios, Sloane Stephens and Felix Auger-Aliassime will be some of the high-profile names in action on Tuesday.

Belinda Bencic and Sloane Stephens kickstart the action at the Charleston Open as they take on their respective opponents, both from China. Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova will be aiming to score her first victory of the season as she faces Katarina Zavatska.

Home favorite Camila Osorio will commence her title defense at the Copa Colsanitas against Ylena In-Albon.

At the Grand Prix Hassan II in Morocco, the weather played spoilsport as the matches couldn't be completed yesterday. However, no matches were played at all due to heavy rain in Houston, where the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships are taking place. All of yesterday's matches have been added to today's packed schedule.

Nick Kyrgios is making a rare appearance at a clay court tournament in Houston. He has performed quite well in Indian Wells and Miami and will be eager to replicate that success here as well. The Australian will take on Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Meanwhile, Christian Garin, the defending champion, is up against Jack Sock.

Here's a look at the schedule of the matches taking place on April 5 across the four tournaments happening this week:

Charleston Open

Credit One Stadium

Starts at 11 am local time: Belinda Bencic vs Wang Xiyu;

followed by: Sloane Stephens vs Qinwen Zheng;

followed by: Karolina Pliskova vs Katarina Zavatska.

Not before 7 pm local time: Madison Keys vs Ulrikke Eikeri;

followed by: Jessica Pegula vs Jasmine Paolini.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Copa Colsanitas

Cancha Central

Starting at 10 am local time: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Yuliana Lizarazo.

Not before 12:30 pm local time: Camila Osorio vs Ylena In-Albon;

followed by: Panna Udvardy vs Dayana Yastremska.

Not before 4 pm local time: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Reka-Luca Jani.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships

Stadium Court

Starting at 12 pm local time: Jenson Brooksby vs J.J. Wolf;

followed by: Steve Johnson vs Denis Kudla;

followed by: Nick Kyrgios vs Mackenzie McDonald.

Not before 6 pm local time: Cristian Garin vs Jack Sock;

followed by: Frances Tiafoe vs Marcos Giron.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Grand Prix Hassan II

Center Court

Starting at 11 am local time: Fernando Verdasco vs Pavel Kotov;

followed by: Jiri Vesley vs Malek Jaziri;

followed by: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Elliot Benchetrit;

followed by: Daniel Evans vs Pablo Andujar.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the 2022 Charleston Open and Copa Colsanitas live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

The 2022 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships will be broadcast on the following sites:

USA: Viewers can watch the matches on ESPN3.

UK: Fans in the UK can catch all the action on Amazon Prime.

Match timings

The matches on the biggest courts at the Charleston Open and Copa Colsanitas begin at 11 am and 10 am local time respectively. All matches commence at 12 pm local time at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, while the start time across all courts at the Grand Prix Hassan II is 11 am local time.

Match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for the matches on April 5 are as follows:

Date & Start time Date & Start time Date & Start time Date & Start time Tournament/ Country Charleston Open Copa Colsanitas U.S. Men's Clay Court C'ships Grand Prix Hassan II USA April 5, 2022 / 11 am EDT April 5, 2022 /11 am EDT April 5, 2022 / 1 pm EDT April 5, 2022 /7 am EDT Canada April 5, 2022 /11 am EDT April 5, 2022 /11 am EDT April 5, 2022 /1 pm EDT April 5, 2022 /7 am EDT UK April 5, 2022 /4 pm GMT April 5, 2022 /4 pm GMT April 4, 2022 /6 pm GMT April 5, 2022 /12 pm GMT India April 5, 2022 /8:30 pm IST April 5, 2022 /9:30 pm IST April 5, 2022 /10:30 am IST April 5, 2022 /4:30 pm IST

