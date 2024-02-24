"Tennis scheduling yet again in the news for all the wrong reasons" - Casper Ruud potentially playing 3 matches on Los Cabos final day puzzles fans

Casper Ruud will face Jordan Thompson in the final of the 2024 Los Cabos Open. However, this will not be the only match the duo will play on the final day of the ATP 250 tournament in Mexico.

The schedule for the final day of the 2024 Los Cabos Open has truly puzzled tennis fans. Ruud and Thompson's singles final begins on the last day in Los Cabos. This will be followed by the singles presentation ceremony, and after a suitable rest, the semifinals of the doubles will take place.

In that match, Thompson and Max Purcell will face Ruud and William Blumberg. The winner of the doubles semifinal will face Gonzalo Escobar and Aleksandr Nedovyesov in the doubles final. This means that either Ruud or Thompson will play three matches in a single day.

Tennis fans slammed the insane schedule that does not account for players' health. Others felt particularly bad for Thompson, whose 3 hours and 39 minutes semifinal match against Alexander Zverev ended at 1 am. Some fans joked that the doubles final might not happen as both Ruud and Thompson could withdraw due to exhaustion.

"Tennis scheduling yet again in the news for all the wrong reasons. Tomorrow in Los Cabos, either Jordan Thompson or Casper Ruud will have to play 3 matches in a day. Tough for Thommo who probably won’t get to bed until 3 or 4am," a fan wrote.

"Totally not insane Saturday schedule at Los Cabos," wrote another fan.

"Netflix Slam but make it Ruud and Thompson," commented a third fan.

"Player health left the chat," a fan tweeted.

Casper Ruud is yet to drop a set at Los Cabos Open 2024

Casper Ruud is seeded No. 4 at the 2024 Los Cabos Open and has sailed through his matches on the way to the title contest. The Norwegian received a first-round bye and began his campaign against Marcos Giron in the second round.

The World No. 12 decimated Giron, 6-1, 6-0. He went on to oust Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals 6-4, 7-6 (4). Ruud will face Thompson in the title contest on February 24.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two men. Thompson won the last contest against Ruud at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Casper Ruud is hunting for his first ATP Tour title since the Estoril Open in April 2023. Winning in Los Cabos could help the 25-year-old return to the top 10 in the ATP rankings.