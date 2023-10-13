Holger Rune’s mother Aneke is less than impressed by the rapidly worsening quality of tennis balls used at tournaments. She has thus joined a host of other players on tour who have shared a similar view.

Controversy has gripped the ATP and the WTA in recent months, with several tennis players including Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa, and Ons Jabeur complaining about the ball getting heavier. As a result, there has been a rampant increase in injury cases.

Holger Rune’s mother and manager Aneke, too, spoke in agreement with the pressing issue.

“There is broad agreement that the balls are not what they used to be. They very quickly become heavy and slow and harder to play with,” she said as per Ekstra Bladet.

Many tennis players have also sounded off on the hardcourts becoming slower, which has significantly increased the number of shots played in a rally. Aneke Rune expressed that the combination of heavy balls and slow courts has been disastrous for the players.

“At the same time, the surfaces have become slower, and then it suddenly becomes a cocktail that gives long, grueling duels with a heavy ball,” she explained.

“When you optimize shoes, rackets, etc. to minimize stress, it seems bizarre that you downgrade the quality of the ball,” she added.

Holger Rune’s mother opined that the issue cannot be overlooked when numerous top players have had their seasons derailed due to injuries. She also highlighted the lack of a proper off-season in tennis, which makes it even more challenging for players to recover in time.

“When several players, as I understand it, are out with wrist and shoulder injuries, it is clear that you will have to look at the quality of the balls. It is unnecessary wear and tear on the players, who have been used hard beforehand,” she opined.

“Tennis is one of those sports where there are really no breaks other than December. So, it's a tough enough program already,” Rune added.

Holger Rune has his work cut out for the remainder of 2023

Holger Rune at the 2023 China Open

Holger Rune enjoyed a tremendous first half of the season, which eventually led him to a career-high ranking of World No. 4. The Dane featured in two Masters 1000 finals in Monte-Carlo and Rome, albeit losing both. He also made the quarterfinals of the French Open and Wimbledon.

Additionally, the 20-year-old successfully defended his maiden career title at the BMW Open in Munich.

However, fortune hasn’t favored Rune during the ongoing hardcourt season. The Dane, who has struggled with a back injury since Wimbledon, has won just one match since his SW19 campaign.

Amid the concerning run of form, the World No. 5 now faces the daunting task of defending as many as 1550 points that he earned during the final tournaments of 2022. Rune was the runner-up at the ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel and the champion at the ATP 250 Stockholm Open and the Paris Masters.

Holger Rune is also simultaneously battling for a spot in the 2023 ATP Finals as he looks to make his debut. He is currently placed eighth in the race.