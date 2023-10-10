"ATP, WTA, what have you done?": After Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa's ball change concerns, Tennys Sandgren questions controversy

Tennys Sandgren joined Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Bodosa, and other tennis players in voicing his concern about frequent ball changes. The players believe that the ball changes across both ATP and WTA Tours are potentially contributing to players' injuries.

Tsitsipas sustained a shoulder injury at the 2023 Australian Open that he believed was worsened due to the quality of tennis balls. Since then, the Greek has been vocal about the need to use the same balls across tournaments.

"I think the biggest issue this year was the change in balls and that was an issue that has been discussed among the players. Balls need to stay the same in most tournaments and especially on hard surfaces. This benefits us all and protects players from injury," Tsitsipas said, as per SDNA, back in March.

Paula Badosa recently took to Twitter to share that complaints regarding frequent ball changes have not only been made by ATP players but also by WTA players. She asked the authorities to make changes, to which Tennys Sandgren replied:

"I want to know what changed that so many players across all levels of both tours are complaining that the balls suck @atptour @WTA what have you done? Your independent contractors would like to know."

Badosa is currently in recovery from a stress fracture in her spine that she sustained at the 2023 Italian Open in May. She is likely to make a comeback at this year's Billie Jean King Cup.

Taylor Fritz joins Stefanos Tsitsipas to raise concerns over frequent ball changes

Following Stefanos Tsitsipas' lead, Taylor Fritz also aired his grievances with frequent ball changes at different tournaments this season.

Every tournament chooses which balls to use, generally as part of a sponsorship deal. The Australian Open routinely uses Dunlop balls. The US Open and the French Open use Wilson balls while Wimbledon uses a Slazenger ball.

Players have complained of frequent variation in the weight of the ball taking a toll on their wrists, elbows and shoulders.

Taylor Fritz took to Twitter to share that he has been struggling with wrist issues ever since the Australian Open. The American also believes that the ball changes are to blame for his injury.

"Have been dealing w wrist issues since beginning of USO series cause of ball changes. we went 3 different balls in 3 weeks."

Other players, including Daniil Medvedev, have also shared concerns of how ball changes are likely causing injuries.