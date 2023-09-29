Zizou Bergs echoes Stefanos Tsitsipas' concerns over constant ball changes allegedly causing frequent player injuries 

Zizou Bergs recently joined Stefanos Tsitsipas in raising concerns about how the constant ball changes in every tournament may be contributing to more injuries among tennis players.

Bergs, the World No. 181, is a Belgian tennis player who competes primarily on the ATP Challenger tour. Earlier on Friday (September 29), the 24-year-old showed his fans a glimpse of his practice session on an indoor hard court.

He took to Instagram stories to post the picture with a thought-provoking caption. The Belgian asserted that employing different tennis balls in different professional tournaments may be causing injuries to players. He wrote:

"I think it's time to look carefully at the fact that many players are getting wrist injuries which could, possibly, be prevented by not changing every week of balls..."

Incidentally, Bergs was himself on the sidelines for nearly two months this year due to a ligament tear on his left wrist.

"Balls need to stay the same in most tournaments, protects players from injury" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

In March 2023, Stefanos Tsitsipas also complained about how he believed that the change of balls was causing injuries among players. The Greek added that the ATP should employ only one type of ball to avoid this.

"I think the biggest issue this year was the change in balls and that was an issue that has been discussed among the players. Balls need to stay the same in most tournaments and especially on hard surfaces. This benefits us all and protects players from injury," Tsitsipas said, as per SDNA.

Tsitsipas also claimed that the shoulder injury that he sustained after the Australian Open in January this year was probably caused by the quality of the tennis balls.

"I have had comments from other players about the balls at the beginning of the year and that they had a significant impact on the shoulders, wrists, and arm in general. I think that’s where my injury comes from," he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is not the only player who believes that the balls are influencing injuries. Daniil Medvedev also insisted in March that the "fluffy" balls that were used at the beginning of the year are detrimental to players' bodies.

"Quite slow with balls that get super fluffy... the new balls for, like, three games [are good]. It takes two games to get used to them, but then they're dead again. I hit back in the middle, he hits back, and whoever misses... I just feel like that's not good for the body," Medvedev said in a press-conference at the 2023 Dubai Open.