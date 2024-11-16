Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Carlos Alcaraz loses his cool at the ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic goes zen mode during a mysterious practice session

Carlos Alcaraz found himself in a tough position at the ATP Finals 2024, and his emotions got the better of him during his match against Alexander Zverev. Birthday girl Paula Badosa, who turned 27 years old on Friday (November 15), received a shoutout from her boyfriend, fellow tennis pro Stefanos Tstitsipas.

Novak Djokovic had to cut short his season due to an injury, and opted not to defend his title at the ATP Finals as a result. However, he has resumed training, and was a picture of serenity in a recently captured video.

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend, Catherine Holt, took to social media to recall the time when she began her journey at her alma mater, the Southern Methodist University.

Here's a rundown of today's trending pop moments in tennis:

Carlos Alcaraz flies off the handle at the ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz usually maintains his composure regardless of the scoreline during his matches. However, his temper got the better of him during his final match of the group stage against Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals 2024.

The first set of the match went down to a tie-break, in which Alcaraz clawed his way back from 5-2 down. An error on his part gave Zverev a set point to go 6-5 up. The Spaniard almost saved it in the next rally but overcooked the forehand volley, which cost him the set.

Alcaraz stared in disbelief at his mistake, and later smashed his racquet on top of his bag in a rare display of his frustrations. He eventually lost the match 7-6 (5), 6-4, and crashed out of the tournament.

However, Alcaraz isn't done for the season just yet. He will now head back to Spain for the Davis Cup Finals, which will be played in Malaga from November 19-24.

Stefanos Tsitsipas sends his love to Paula Badosa on her birthday with a special message

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas took to social media to wish his girlfriend Paula Badosa on her birthday (November 15). The Greek shared a heartfelt story on Instagram to commemorate his partner's birthday with a special message featuring an adorable video of her.

"Good morning, good luck and happy birthday to my little girl," - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Instagram.

Badosa was quick to send her regards as well.

"Love you," - Paula Badosa's response to her boyfriend's birthday wish.

Screenshot of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa's Instagram stories. (Source - @stefanostsitsipas98, @paulabadosa)

The two couldn't be together this time due to their professional commitments. Tsitsipas had to be in Turin until Friday as an alternate at the ATP Finals, while Badosa is in Malaga for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. She went down to Iga Swiatek in her singles tie, which brought an end to Spain's campaign at the tournament.

Novak Djokovic gears up for the upcoming season with a meditation session

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the ATP Finals, and officially brought an end to his season. While he failed to win a Major for the first time since 2017, he did claim the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. He also finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon and the Shanghai Masters.

With the start of the new season only a month away, a video of Djokovic getting ready for the same surfaced on social media. He was seen doing a straddle split meditation on the court during a practice session.

Djokovic's focus on his fitness and diet has been key to his longevity in the sport. Even with his injury woes this year, he was able to recover quickly. His holistic approach to his lifestyle has helped him stay at the top of his game even as his younger rivals continue to challenge him.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine Holt shares a fond memory of her alma mater

Jaden Agassi, the son of tennis royalty Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, has been in a committed relationship with Catherine Holt for a while now. The latter graduated with a degree in Applied Physiology and Sports Management from the Southern Methodist University.

Holt took a trip down the memory lane, and shared a moment from the day when she first took a tour at her alma mater three years ago.

"3 years ago I toured my favorite place ever," Catherine Holt captioned her Instagram story.

Catherine Holt's Instagram story. (Source: @catherinemholt)

Holt has come a long way since her college days, and recently completed her internship with Texas Rangers. Her love for baseball also extends to supporting her boyfriend Jaden, who is attempting to forge a career for himself in the sport as well.

