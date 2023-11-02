"Tennis' version of Beatlemania" - John McEnroe on "hundreds of girls" cheering for Bjorn Borg at Wimbledon

John McEnroe recalled Bjorn Borg causing quite a stir at Wimbledon when "hundreds of girls" ran towards him after his match. The American aptly dubbed this incident as the tennis equivalent of "Beatlemania."

McEnroe and Borg forged an intense rivalry throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. However, this competition was cut short after a mere 14 matches when the Swede astoundingly announced his retirement in 1981, aged only 26.

Throughout these 14 matches, both former World No. 1 players claimed victory in seven matches each. Nine of these meetings unfolded in tournament finals, with four of them taking place at Grand Slams, and McEnroe winning three of them.

In the most recent episode of the "SmartLess" podcast, John McEnroe shared an anecdote about the unforgettable moment when Bjorn Borg caused a sensation at Wimbledon. The American tennis legend vividly recalled witnessing the Swede's mesmerizing performance at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club.

McEnroe revealed that he was left astounded as he witnessed Borg effortlessly captivating the hearts of "hundreds of girls" while likening this atmosphere to the iconic frenzy of Beatlemania.

“I went to Wimbledon when I was 18. I was set to play the juniors and I broke through and qualified and made it to the semis in the main draw. That completely changed my life," McEnore said.

"I didn’t realize what Wimbledon meant except when I saw my guy, you mentioned my great rival, Bjorn Borg and I remember seeing him play a few matches when I was like 15 before I played there and like hundreds of girls ran on the court. And it was like, 'Oh my God! This is like tennis' version of Beatlemania.' I go I want to be a tennis player. Somehow I gotta get that,” he added (24:40).

"He liked to keep pushing me" - Bjorn Borg on John McEnroe

Bjorn Borg and John McEnrow at the 2023 Laver Cup

Bjorn Borg made the decision to retire from the sport during the peak of his career following his defeat in the 1981 US Open final against John McEnroe.

The then 25-year-old Borg was so distraught that he didn't even wait for the presentation ceremony and decided to call time on his career. His fourth loss in the US Open final prevented him from achieving a career Grand Slam, having also experienced defeat in title matches in 1976, 1978, and 1980.

During an interaction with Vijay Amritraj, a friend of his for over fifty years, at the Leela Palace, Borg recalled how McEnroe had fervently encouraged him to continue playing tennis, emphasizing the importance of their riveting rivalry. It became evident that McEnroe thrived on the competitive spirit between them, as it served as a catalyst for his own personal growth and development.

“After I stepped away, we played an exhibition in Tokyo. He (McEnroe) came to me and said ‘you cannot stop playing’. I asked ‘why not’. He said ‘because I need you there’. He liked to keep pushing me. He enjoyed it and that was very important to him," Bjorn Borg said.

Bjorn Borg made a comeback to the sport in 1991, however, he was not the same player he once was when he initially retired. The 11-time Grand Slam champion faced defeat in all 12 matches played between 1991 and 1993, ultimately leading to his permanent retirement.