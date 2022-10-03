Tennis week in preview: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz headline the Astana Open, Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu lead a packed draw in Ostrava | October 3-9, 2022

A host of big names are competing this week across four tournaments on the ATP and WTA tours.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic lead the field in Kazakhstan, where they're competing in the Astana Open. World No. 2 Casper Ruud headlines the other ATP event of the week in Tokyo, the Japan Open.

On the women's side, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek returns to the tour for the first time since her US Open triumph at the AGEL Open in Ostrava. Also competing in the Czech city are Emma Raducanu, Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa, and Petra Kvitova, among others.

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur headlines the Jasmin Open, which is being held in her native Tunisia. Here's a preview of all the action happening this week:

Astana Open (ATP 500)

Reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming to capture yet another title in an outstanding season. Standing in his way, however, is Novak Djokovic, who just won his 89th career title at the Tel Aviv Open. Also in the draw are top-10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Grand Slam champions Marin Cilic and Stan Wawrinka are also in the mix. Jannik Sinner was set to compete, but withdrew after sustaining an injury at the Sofia Open last week.

Japan Open (ATP 500)

World No. 2 Casper Ruud headlines the field at the Japan Open. Fellow top-10 player Cameron Norrie was going to participate as well, but is currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Nick Kyrgios returns to action for the first time since his US Open quarterfinal loss. The 27-year-old won the tournament back in 2016. Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are also in contention, along with Korea Open winner and runner-up Yoshihito Nishioka and Denis Shapovalov.

AGEL Open (WTA 500)

Emma Raducanu at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be aiming to continue her dominance of the WTA tour at the AGEL Open in Ostrava this week. The 21-year-old is gunning for her eighth title of the season. Top-10 players Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari, along with defending champion Anett Kontaveit, are also present.

Emma Raducanu had a good outing at the Korea Open recently, where she reached the semifinals. The Brit will now be looking to continue the momentum in Ostrava. Also competing here are Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka and Barbora Krejcikova, among others.

Jasmin Open (WTA 250)

Ons Jabeur's incredible rise to the top has greatly increased tennis' popularity in her native Tunisia. As such, the country is now set to host the inaugural edition of the Jasmin Open. The World No. 2 is the top seed, with the draw featuring quite a few well-known names like Veronika Kudermetova, Alize Cornet, Elise Mertens and Katerina Siniakova.

With the race for the ATP and WTA Finals heating up, players will be looking to put their best foot forward in an attempt to seal their spot in the year-end championships.

