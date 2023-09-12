Novak Djokovic was thoroughly impressed with the astounding turnout at the 2023 US Open, which shattered the previous Grand Slam attendance record over a period of three weeks (qualifiers plus main event).

Djokovic achieved a historic victory in the 2023 US Open final on Sunday when he defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium to secure his record-extending 24th Grand Slam.

The 2023 New York Major has set a remarkable precedent in terms of attendance, surpassing its previous records for both two and three-week periods. It is the first Grand Slam tournament to attract 957,387 spectators within a three-week span.

According to the Sports Business Journal, there was an eight percent increase compared to the figures from 2022. The total attendance figure for the 2023 US Open includes a staggering 799,402 fans who attended the main draw with all 25 sessions held at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium being completely sold out for the second consecutive year.

Novak Djokovic was thoroughly impressed by this news and turned to social media to express that tennis was "doing well."

"🙌 🙌 👏 👏 Tennis is doing well 😉 ," he captioned his Instagram story.

“To make history of this sport is just something truly remarkable and special” - Novak Djokovic after securing his 24th Grand Slam at the US Open

Following his victory, during his on-court interview, Novak Djokovic gave his thoughts on making history in the world of tennis.

With the title triumph, he has now joined the ranks of Margaret Court, sharing the record for the most Grand Slam singles trophies (24) in the history of the sport. The Serb also surpassed Serena Williams' record of 23, becoming the player with the highest number of Majors in the Open Era.

“To make history of this sport is just something truly remarkable and special,” he said. “Obviously in every in every possible way, in every possible meaning of the word special. It's hard to describe in words.”

“I had the childhood dream when I was seven, eight. I wanted to become the best player in the world and win the Wimbledon trophy. That was the only thing I wanted. But then when I realised that, obviously I started to dream new dreams and set new objectives, new goals. I never imagined that I would be here standing with you talking about 24 Slams,” the Serb added.

Djokovic expressed his heartfelt appreciation to his wife, children, and team for their unwavering support, while also dedicating the US Open title to them.

"I fell in love with tennis. No one has played tennis in my family before, so it was quite a choice I must say," he said. "But incredible resilience, just belief from my parents, from all the people around me all these years. My wife my kids, my team, everyone that is there, this is your trophy as much as it is mine. This is your success. I love you."

