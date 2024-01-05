CoCo Vandeweghe recently named Alexander Zverev as her dark horse for the 2024 edition of the Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev is currently representing Germany at the United Cup prior to the first Grand Slam of the year. The 26-year-old recently won his singles and mixed-doubles matchups against Greece, securing Germany's spot in the tournament's semifinals.

In an interview posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, January 5, former US Open doubles champion Vandeweghe suggested that Alexander Zverev might be a contender for the Australian Open title this season, over Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"Well especially with Novak having the wrist injury that he had at the United Cup, I think there's always going to be a question mark seeing how Novak can recover. But I don't think he's going to be a favorite in my book, Rafa Nadal. But it's hard to count out a champion like that. It really is," she said. "I think my favorite, honestly, going in there is going to be Zverev. I'm calling dark horse Zverev."

Her remarks made waves online, garnering both agreement and disagreement among fans.

A fan on X expressed surprise at how swiftly she ruled Novak Djokovic out due to his wrist injury.

Djokovic sustained a wrist injury while representing Serbia in the United Cup and there have been doubts over his fitness for the Australian Open. The Serb aims to win his 11th Australian Open title and a record 25th Grand Slam title in Melbourne this January.

“How quickly they want to rule Novak out! Wow! She’s lost it!,” the fan wrote.

Zverev and Vanderweghe have also received backlash from fans in recent times. Vanderwegh has always been criticized for her political views and support for former president Donald Trump. Zverev, on the other hand, has also received criticism from fans over the past few months after the German was accused of physical assault by ex-partner Brenda Patea.

One fan stated that they were't surprised that Vanderweghe are supporting each other and opined that both athletes were terrible people.

“Terrible person supporting another terrible person. What's new?” the fan wrote.

One fan stated that the only scenario in which he believes Zverev could win the Australian Open is if other top players such as Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic, were to be knocked out early.

Nadal is back on the ATP tour after missing the majority of the 2023 season due to injuries and Carlos Alcaraz had an amazing 2023 season and finished the season as world No. 2.

“Zverev is missing something to win a grand slam. The only way Zverev wins is if other top players lose early. If Carlos, Rafa, Novak lose early that's his chance,” the fan wrote.

Below are some more reactions from fans:

Alexander Zverev at the 2020 Australian Open

2023 Australian Open - Day 2 Zverev

Alexander Zverev has competed in nine editions of the Australian Open in his career and has a 20-9 record at the Grand Slam. Zverev's best record at the Australian Open was in 2020, when he reached the semifinals.

In the first round of the tournament, he defeated Marco Cecchinato. He then overcame Egor Gerasimov, Fernando Verdasco, and Andrey Rublev in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively.

His quarterfinals opponent was Swiss star Stan Wawrinka. Zverev defeated Wawrinka in a thrilling four-set encounter. Zverev was then knocked out by Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem in the semifinals.

Zverev also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2021 and reached the Round of 16 in both 2019 and 2022.

