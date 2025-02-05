"Terribly shocking... Just to sell more money" - Kristina Mladenovic slams US Open over controversial mixed doubles decision

Kristina Mladenovic didn't hold back while sharing her thoughts on the new mixed doubles reported schedule for the 2025 US Open. According to Mladenovic, the hardcourt Major's reported move is all about generating more revenue without much thought for the players.

On Monday, February 3, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a post, reporting that at the 2025 US Open, men's and women's doubles will begin on Friday of the first main draw week. The user also claimed that mixed doubles matches consisting of 16 teams will take place during the qualifying week, possibly starting on Tuesday. Prominent tennis journalist Jose Morgado reacted to the post, writing:

"What in the world are this Mixed Doubles news? 😂"

Former WTA singles No. 10 and doubles No. 1 Kristina Mladenovic later delivered her own reaction to the reported development by responding to Morgado. The Frenchwoman condemned the idea of mixed doubles matches taking place during the qualifying week at the 2025 US Open, writing:

"Terribly shocking news! 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻Doing that just to sell more money during first week of the event. Making it look like an exhibition for whoever wants to play! What about players playing singles Q that want/could with their doubles ranking play mixed?"

Mladenovic's take echoed the sentiments of several fans, who had lambasted the reported development earlier. The former doubles No. 1 had a negative experience of her own at the prestigious hardcourt Major in New York.

Kristina Mladenovic was withdrawn from US Open 2020 women's doubles draw amid COVID-19 concerns

In Picture: Kristina Mladenovic posing with the women's doubles World No. 1 trophy at the 2019 French Open (Source: Getty)

Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were the top seeded women's doubles pairing at the 2020 US Open. However, health officials in New York ordered the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to remove the pairing from the women's doubles draw.

This development stemmed from Mladenovic being instructed to quarantine after coming in contact with ATP compatriot Benoit Paire, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier.

The USTA issued an official statement explaining the controversial decision, part of which read:

"All persons who were identified as having prolonged close contact with the infected player will quarantine in their rooms for the remainder of their quarantine period. Kristina Mladenovic is one of these individuals, and as the women's doubles competition has begun, the women's doubles team of Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos has been withdrawn from the US Open."

Mladenovic is currently ranked No. 199 in singles and 28 in doubles. At the 2025 Australian Open, she reached the women's doubles quarterfinals alongside Zhang Shuai. They were defeated by eventual champions Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend.

