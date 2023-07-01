"thai food perfect for food poisoning."

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek withdrew herself from the Bad Homburg Open due to fever and food poisoning raising concerns about her fitness ahead of Wimbledon. However, a picture of the Pole eating at a Thai place soon after has the internet divided.

Having won the French Open, her fourth Grand Slam singles title, Swiatek plied her trade at the Bad Homburg Open and was hopeful of winning the title. However, before her semifinal clash with Lucia Bronzetti, the top seed of the tournament announced her withdrawal.

"I'm so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today," Iga Swiatek wrote on social media. "I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning. I'm not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I'll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you," she added.

Amidst her health concerns, Iga Swiatek being spotted sitting at a Thai place near Wimbledon hours later has amused tennis fans on social media to no end.

Some fans even defended the World No. 1 from accusations that she intentionally withdrew from the tournament just to get some rest ahead of Wimbledon.

"Just bc she's sitting in restaurant doesn't mean she was feeling well enough to play match. Like is it really hard to understand?"

Another fan, meanwhile, jokingly said that eating tom yum soup will always cure any type of illness.

"There’s nothing a tom yum soup can’t cure."

Wimbledon 2023: Iga Swiatek to take on Lin Zhu in the first round

Iga Swiatek locks horns with Lin Zhu in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Top seed Iga Swiatek will kick start her 2023 Wimbledon campaign by facing China's Lin Zhu in the opening round of tournament.

29-year-old Zhu reached the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open, her best performance at a Grand Slam tournament. The duo, however, have yet to face each other on the tour.

Swiatek had a disappointing outing at last year's Wimbledon as she suffered an early exit at the hands of France's Alize Cornet. The four-time Grand Slam champion, therefore, will be determined to win her maiden title on grass at SW19 this fortnight.

