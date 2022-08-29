"Did me so dirty US Open" Thanasi Kokkinakis calls out the event for the promotional poster ahead of his match against doubles partner Nick Kyrgios

The Australian duo of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will face off against each other for the first time in their careers on the professional tour at the US Open.

But ahead of their match in the first round at Flushing Meadows, the tournament teased the match with a play on the popular characters of 'Rick & Morty' replaced by Kyrgios and Kokkinakis.

The Aussie jokingly took a dig at the tournament and stated that they "did me so dirty" in the promotional poster.

"Did me so dirty US Open," wrote Kokkinakis.

"Whichever one of us advances kind of has a great opportunity to capitalize" - Nick Kyrgios ahead of match against doubles partner & friend Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios of Australia in a practice session at the 2022 US Open - Previews

Ahead of his first-round clash against his compatriot, Nick Kyrgios stated that both himself and Kokkinakis are in a 'great section' of the draw.

He also mentioned that between the pair, whoever wins on Monday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium will have a great chance to make a deep run at the event.

"So whichever one of us advances kind of has a great opportunity to capitalize," said Kyrgios.

The Wimbledon finalist was not enthusiastic about his chances at Flushing Meadows despite having a favorable draw. Kyrgios claimed that he was physically and mentally worn out before the start of the tournament after a second-round loss to Taylor Fritz in Cincinnati.

"I was just so mentally and physically worn out. Mentally I wanted to go out there and give another good performance; my body almost didn't let me. It was like trying to get a lawn mower started after four or five times. It just wasn't going," Kyrgios said.

He concluded by mentioning that the US Open is a win-win situation for him even if he loses against his good friend in the opener.

"Whether I win or lose, it's going to be the same for me. ... It's a win-win for me. If I win, it's more money and another great result. If I lose, I get to go home," he added.

The Aussie duo have also entered the event this year as a doubles pair. They won the Australian Open earlier in the year and backed it up by winning in Atlanta in the lead-up to the US Open.

US Open Tennis @usopen Friends Nick Kyrgios & Thanasi Kokkinakis will play each other in Ashe Monday night.



They have entered the doubles draw as well.



Things are about to get schwifty. Friends Nick Kyrgios & Thanasi Kokkinakis will play each other in Ashe Monday night.They have entered the doubles draw as well.Things are about to get schwifty. https://t.co/Wrlshipssx

