Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki expressed her gratitude to her husband David Lee on International Father's Day.

Lee is a former basketball player who represented the New York Knicks and Florida Gators in his career. He was a part of the NBA All-Star team twice and also got selected in the All-NBA third team in 2013.

The former World No. 1, Wozniacki, took the opportunity to pen down a heartfelt note for her husband for International Father's Day. She appreciated him for being a dedicated father and the anchor in their family.

"A big shout out to the Father of our Dreams. Tomorrow we are celebrating Father's Day with a heart full of gratitude for the unwavering support and love you bring. From late-night feedings to diaper changes, you've been my rock through it all. Together, we're raising our beautiful children, and your dedication as a father fills my heart with joy. Thank you for being the anchor in our family, guiding us with your wisdom and unconditional love. Happy Father's Day, my partner in parenthood," Caroline Wozniacki said on her Instagram account.

Wozniacki and Lee tied the knot in June 2019 and are proud parents to a girl, Oliva, and a baby boy, James, who was born last year. The couple most recently completed four years of marriage. The Dane took to her Instagram account once again to wish her husband on their special day.

"Happy Anniversary my love! 4 years and 2 kids later I couldn’t be more proud to be your wife and proud of the family that we’ve built together! I love you," Caroline Wozniacki wrote.

Wozniacki won 30 WTA titles in her career, including a Major, at the 2018 Australian Open. She became the first Danish woman to capture a Grand Slam title. The 32-year-old also secured runner-up finishes at the US Open Championships twice in her career (2009 and 2014).

The current World No. 5, Casper Ruud, recently hailed the Dane for paving the way for Scandinavian athletes. During a recent media interaction with Eurosport presenter Tom Kristensen, the Norwegian was questioned on the abundance of Scandinavian sports stars.

Ruud included the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland, and Caroline Wozniacki in his argument. The 2023 French Open finalist stated that they are prime examples and major sources of inspiration for Scandinavian athletes due to their remarkable success. He especially pointed to Wozniacki's contribution.

"She sort of initiated everything, I suppose," Casper Ruud said.

Caroline Wozniacki recalls her enjoyable time at the Paris Legends event

Caroline Wozniacki expressed her joy at participating in the 2023 French Open Legends Tournament recently. She made a triumphant return to the clay courts of Roland Garros after a four-year hiatus.

The Dane teamed up with two different partners, Nathalie Tauziat and Kim Clijsters, winning both her matches at the 'Legends event' in Paris. She shared her excitement on social media, posting pictures and recounting her memorable experiences from the tournament.

"Had a fun time in Paris playing in the legends event," Wozniacki wrote on Instagram.

Wozniacki was at the top of the WTA rankings for 71 weeks in total. She actively keeps herself updated with tennis and is also a part of the commentary team with the Tennis Channel.

