"Thank Andy Murray for not giving this clown attention that he craves" - Fans ridicule Nick Kyrgios over his claim about Brit 'acting too important'

Nick Kyrgios was recently ridiculed by several tennis fans after they came to know about him calling out Andy Murray for allegedly putting off an appearance on the Australian's podcast. Kyrgios claimed that Murray &quot;acted super important&quot; when the Australian approached the Brit with a request for him to feature as a guest on the podcast.Kyrgios himself was a recent guest on the Unscripted podcast hosted by Josh Mansour. Here, the former World No. 13 questioned his present-day relationship with Murray. According to the Australian, there was a time when he considered the Brit his friend.&quot;I wouldn’t even know if he’s a friend anymore. I guess he’s just like a colleague... we used to be closer,&quot; Kyrgios said.The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up subsequently made the claim about the former No. 1 and three-time Major champion allegedly refusing to appear on his podcast, Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios, citing other commitments.&quot;I wanted him on my podcast, and he acted too important. So there’s your truth. It’s like, bro, find some time,&quot; the Australian added.Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) proceeded to blatantly criticize Nick Kyrgios as they vociferously sided with Andy Murray.&quot;Everybody say &quot;thank you Andy Murray&quot; for not giving this clown attention that he desperately craves,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Kyrgios ruined his own reputation and refuses to look in the mirror to find the culprit? Why would anyone want to smear their good name by associating with him?&quot; asked one.&quot;Andy is too busy conquering golf. He doesn’t have the time or desire to hang out with internet trolls,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Nick seems to have this issue with a lot of people, what’s the common denominator… himself,&quot; opined one.&quot;‘Bro, find some time’ … but Murray acted too important? 😂 no bro, you / your podcast aren’t that important 😭,&quot; another added.&quot;Makes me like Andy even more,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.&quot;Andy Murray was always a big supporter of me&quot; - Nick Kyrgios' 2023 admission on Brit helping him amid mental health strugglesNick Kyrgios during a press conference at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored back in 2023, Nick Kyrgios cast his mind back to how Andy Murray supported him when he went through a dark period experiencing mental health difficulties. Remembering how the Brit 'took him under his wing', Kyrgios told Piers Morgan:&quot;Andy was always a big supporter of me. As soon as I came on the tour, he kind of saw a work in progress and took me under his wing. He saw it (the self-harm)nand he said, ‘What’s that on your arm?’ It was pretty bad at that stage.&quot;Murray's stellar tennis-playing career came to an end at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Brit did make a spectacular return to the sport earlier this year as the coach of Novak Djokovic. However, the collaboration didn't last long. Meanwhile, Kyrgios' own career has been significantly derailed in recent years due to injuries and subsequent surgeries. The 30-year-old plans to be in contention to feature at his home Slam, the Australian Open, at the beginning of next year, but only time will tell if he manages to be fit for the Melbourne Major.