Novak Djokovic announces sudden split with Andy Murray before French Open 

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have announced the shocking decision to end their partnership after six months. The Serb brought his former rival on board at the beginning of the year for the Australian Open and decided to extend their partnership, getting tennis fans all over the world excited.

Djokovic has been struggling with injuries and as a result, has had a hard time exhibiting the quality of tennis fans are used to seeing for a long time. Despite his struggles, with the Brit by his side now, the 37-year-old managed to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open and the final of the Miami Open. The Serb always sang Murray's praise during their partnership, and on many occasions, he explicitly stated that he was happy to have him as his coach.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Novak Djokovic announced that he and Andy Murray are parting ways, bringing an end to their highly documented partnership ahead of the French Open. He thanked the Brit for all his help over the last six months.

"Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together 🙏."

Murray also thanked his former rival for this 'unbelievable opportunity' and wished him the best for the rest of the season. The end of their partnership means the Serb won't have the Brit by his side during his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title.

"Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months. I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season."

It is interesting to note that the Serb had earlier mentioned that the plan was to go all the way with Murray till the French Open.

"I think the plan is to go all the way till the end of Roland Garros, I think, and yeah, hopefully Wimbledon" - Novak Djokovic on his partnership with Andy Murray

Murray and Djokovic - Source: Getty

While discussing his partnership with Andy Murray during a pre-tournament press conference at the Indian Wells Masters, Novak Djokovic said he and Andy Murray had planned to continue their partnership till the French Open, and hopefully, continue till Wimbledon.

"So I was very glad when he decided to keep going, Indian Wells, Miami, and yeah, most of the clay court season. We're going to speak after Miami, obviously, but I think the plan is to go all the way till the end of Roland Garros, I think, and yeah, hopefully Wimbledon, as well," he added.

On the tennis side of things, the 24-time Grand Slam champion has had a poor European clay swing, having lost both of his matches. He is slated to compete at the ATP 250 event in Geneva next, following which he will kick off his journey for the Grand Slam No. 25 at the French Open.

