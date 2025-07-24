  • home icon
  "Thank goodness I picked up a racket" - Serena Williams makes amusing admission after her 'major flop' at mini basketball game

"Thank goodness I picked up a racket" - Serena Williams makes amusing admission after her 'major flop' at mini basketball game

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Jul 24, 2025 03:40 GMT
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty
Serena Williams during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Getty Images)

Serena Williams recently shared a lighthearted video, where she was seen struggling with a mini basketball game. Following her underwhelming attempt, the tennis legend made an amusing confession about her game.

The sporting icon turned professional in 1995 at the age of 14. She went on to clinch 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the highest number of titles by any woman tennis player in the Open Era. The former World No. has 73 WTA singles titles to her name. She also earned 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and four Olympic gold medals, rightfully receiving the title of Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).

The 43-year-old competed in her last Championships at the 2022 US Open, stepping away from the sport nearly three years ago. However, the retired tennis ace still keeps an active lifestyle.

On Wednesday, she shared a video of her trying her hand at shooting hoops on a mini hoop. However, the former tennis star missed a few shots, reminding fans not every skill needs to be mastered. In a light mood, she also appreciated her father Richard William's decision to guide her in tennis instead of basketball.

"Mini hoops, major flop 😬 ," Serena Williams wrote. "Thank goodness I picked up a racket instead of a basketball… Pops really understood the assignment."
Richard Williams was his daughters' first. He also came up with a 78-page plan for his daughters to become professional tennis players.

Serena Williams receives praise from her husband Alexis Ohanian for being an amazing mother

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Adira River at the Olympic Games in Paris. (Photo by WireImage)
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Adira River at the Olympic Games in Paris. (Photo by WireImage)

Serena Williams recently received praise from her husband Alexis Ohanian for being an amazing mother to her daughters Adira and Olympia. He highlighted that despite earning success in sports and business, Williams finds joy in small things, like spending time with family.

"As amazing as she is as an athlete, you know, greatest of all time, she’s an even greater mom to our daughters Olympia and Adira," Ohanian said. “She’s an amazing mother on top of an amazing business woman and sports icon. And that’s something that I think few people understand. She’s reached the top of the mountain top, the highest of heights, things that most of us, I think on any other day would trade so much for. And yet, after being up there, the thing that gives her so much joy is the simple things, you know, family, that I think every one of us has an option, an opportunity.”
The couple welcomed Olympia in September 2017 and Adira in August 2023.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
