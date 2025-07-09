"Being married to the best teaches you" - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian shares sweet response after legend calls him 'GOAT of investing'

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, made his feelings known about his wife after she called him the 'GOAT of investing.' The couple's love story began after they met in 2015 in Rome.

Ad

From having breakfast in Rome for the first time to enjoying dates in Paris and getting married in New Orleans in 2017, the couple has come a long way. They now have two daughters, Olympia and Adira Ohanian. With Williams solidifying her legacy in the tennis world and Ohanian proving himself in the business world, the duo has proved themselves to be a power couple.

The former World No. 1 heaped praise on her husband for his investing skills and called him the 'GOAT.' Commending him for bringing a change in women's sports, she said:

Ad

Trending

"My husband, Alexis Ohanian is I think the best VC investor there is. To see what he's done obviously with creating Reddit has been just remarkable. But beyond that, what he has done for women's sport, he started a whole movement of billions and billions and billions of dollars of other people starting to invest because of what he did.

Ad

"I get to live with the GOAT of investing for me to first hand see what it takes to be great on in that realm. It's priceless having an opportunity to work with the best, be the best. We'll create and help you understand and be really good as well."

Sharing the video of Williams praising him on X, Ohanian dropped a sweet reaction, gushing over his wife's comments. Stating that he was married to the best, he wrote:

Ad

"When the GOAT calls you the GOAT… S says I’m the best investor — not for seeding ro, rippling, or flock — but for helping to kick off a movement to back women’s sports – truth is, being *married* to the best teaches you a lot about what greatness actually looks like"

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opened up about married life hustles due to travel schedules

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, sat for an interview with Glamour magazine in 2019, where he talked about the adversities that the couple navigated in their married life due to travel schedules. Highlighting Williams' tennis tournaments and his business trips, Ohanian said:

Ad

"When you’re married to the GOAT, the logistics alone can make the act of physically “showing up” a challenge. Serena’s tennis schedule takes her all over the world, and my career also requires being on the road, whether it’s traveling to meet with founders, speaking at industry events, or spending time at my venture capital firm Initialized’s home office in San Francisco."

Ad

Ohanian further revealed how they managed to solve their issues.

"Comparing calendars isn’t romantic, but at the start of every year, Serena and I map out our schedules so that, ideally, there isn’t more than a week that we go without seeing each other," he added.

Serena Williams has had a flourishing career in tennis, as she has won a total of 73 WTA singles titles, including 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas