Jannik Sinner is being credited by tennis fans for his perceived influence on the new match schedule regulations announced by the ATP and WTA.

In response to a rise in matches ending past midnight in recent years, the WTA and ATP have introduced new rules related to match scheduling effective from January 2024.

Under the new rules, each court will host a maximum of five matches daily, commencing at 11 am. The day session will include three matches, while the evening session will feature two. Additionally, no matches will go on court after 11 pm unless authorized by the WTA/ATP supervisor after consulting with the management.

Any matches not underway by 10:30 pm will be moved to an alternative court by 11 pm. Furthermore, night sessions will begin by 7:30 pm, with a suggested start time of 6:30 p.m.

Tennis fans welcomed the new regulations by the WTA and ATP.

"Finally, tennis is starting to use common sense. Can do better but this is a great start," a fan commented.

Several fans credited Jannik Sinner with being the catalyst behind the new rules. After enduring a 2:37 am finish to his second-round clash against Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 Paris Masters, Sinner pulled out of the tournament before his match against Alex de Minaur, which was scheduled to commence at 4pm that same day.

"Great news! And thank you Jannik for retiring in Bercy and thus making over obvious the consequences of crazy scheduling!" a fan posted.

"Thank you Jannik Sinner for your service," another fan chimed in.

Another fan expressed disappointment that the ATP and WTA's new scheduling regulations would not apply to the Grand Slams, as the Majors came under the ITF's purview.

"I just found out that it doesn't apply to Grand Slams as they are independent. Which is a pity as those are the biggest culprits," the fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Jannik Sinner is ready to win a Major" - Coach Darren Cahill ahead of Italian's Australian Open 2024 campaign

Jannik Sinner and coach Darren Cahill

Jannik Sinner will be in action at the 2024 Australian Open, which commences on Sunday, January 14. After a stellar run during the latter half of the 2023 season, the Italian will aim to make a strong start to the year at the Melbourne Slam.

Ahead of his campaign, Sinner's coach, Darren Cahill, expressed confidence in the 22-year-old's readiness to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

"He is ready to win a Major, already in Australia. Jannik's physique is a priority for the team...Now he trusts his body much more, he has less pain, he knows himself better," Cahill said.

Jannik Sinner reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2023, suffering a narrow five-set defeat to eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.