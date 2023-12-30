"Jannik Sinner is ready to win a Major" - Coach Darren Cahill exudes confidence ahead of Italian's Australian Open 2024 campaign

Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill believes that the Italian is ready to win a Major Title, as early as the 2024 Australian Open.

Darren Cahill is a former player who held a ranking as high as World No. 22 during his career. He continued as a coach after retiring from the ATP Tour in 1995, mentoring players like Lliyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, and Simona Halep. Cahill joined Sinner's team in 2022.

In an interview with Italian publication Corriere Della Sera, Cahill put confidence in the Italian's ability to win a Grand Slam.

The former player believes that the World No. 4 is a genuine title contender in Australia. Cahill mentioned that Sinner's physique was of top priority for the team and added that the youngster is learning to trust his body more.

"He is ready to win a Major, already in Australia. Jannik's physique is a priority for the team...Now he trusts his body much more, he has less pain, he knows himself better," said Cahill.

Jannik Sinner is slated to start his 2024 season at the 2024 Australian Open. He will be missing all the tournaments leading up to the Grand Slam, joining Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev who are doing the same.

Jannik Sinner's successful 2023 season

Jannik Sinner at the Davis Cup Final

To say Jannik Sinner had a successful 2023 would be an understatement. The Italian started his year by reaching the fourth round at the 2023 Australian Open, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a grueling 5-setter match. He then went on to win his seventh title at Montpellier Open.

The World No. 4 reached the final at the Rotterdam Open and the semifinal at the Indian Wells Masters. At the Miami Open, the Italian reached the finals, defeating Alcaraz in the semifinals. He lost to Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Sinner reached the semifinals at the Monte Carlo Masters, where he lost to Holger Rune in a 3-setter. The Italian lost in the second round at the French Open to Daniel Altmaier. The Italian redeemed himself by reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon, but fell to Novak Djokovic.

Sinner's crowing moment of the year came when he won his first masters title at the Canadian Open. He followed the result by reaching the fourth round at the US Open, losing to Alexander Zverev in a tough 5-setter match. The Italian then defeated Danil Medvedev in the final of the China Open to win the title.

At the Vienna Open, Sinner defeated Medvedev again to win his 10th career title. His exceptional year saw him qualify for the ATP finals. Sinner reached the final at the event, where he could not get past Novak Djokovic.

Sinner then helped his country win the Davis Cup for the first time in 47 years. In a tricky tie against Serbia in the semifinals, the Italian defeated Novak Djokovic in singles and then again in doubles, pairing with Lorenzo Sonego. He defeated Australian Alex de Minaur in the final to secure the title for Italy.