"Idk how such an unproblematic player is getting so much hate" - Tennis fans react to Jannik Sinner bagging the Most Improved Player of the Year award

Tennis fans recently reacted to Jannik Sinner receiving the Most Improved Player of the Year award at the 2023 ATP Awards.

Sinner had an exceptional season this year. He won four titles, including the 2023 Open Sud de France, Canadian Open, China Open, Vienna Open, and the Davis Cup with Italy.

The 22-year-old reached the finals at the Rotterdam Open, Miami Open, and ATP Finals. He also made it to the semifinals at the Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo Masters, and the Wimbledon Championships.

With an impressive record of 64-15, the World No. 4 etched his name in the history books by setting an Open Era record for the most victories by an Italian in a single season. On the other hand, he finished the 2022 season with a 47-16 win-loss record and a solitary title.

Coaches Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi were also honored with the Coach of the Year award in recognition of their guidance and support provided to Sinner.

Tennis fans were delighted to witness Sinner clinch the Most Improved Player of the Year award, prompting them to express their joy on various social media platforms. However, there were people who criticized the Italian for receiving the accolade.

One fan expressed their bewilderment at how someone as "unproblematic" as Sinner could attract such negativity. The fan confidently asserted that the 22-year-old would nevertheless keep on "shining".

"Idk how such an unproblematic player is getting so much hate 😐 it's gonna be even worse when he gets even more achievements, but he'll keep on shining for sure ✨ 🎉 ," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Another fan stated that Jannik Sinner getting the award was "well deserved" because he made significant progress in his game, particularly in terms of mental strength.

"Very well deserved! What an improvement - especially mentally- from last year," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner on working with Formula 1 ahead of 2024 season: "Honoured to be given the opportunity to work with the best"

Jannik Sinner at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner expressed that he was "honoured" to be collaborating with Formula 1 ahead of the 2024 season.

Sinner will be working as a "Friend of F1", where he will have the opportunity to attend various Grand Prix events and interact with younger fans, aiming to promote motorsport to them.

"Honoured to be given the opportunity to work with the best in motorsports @F1! Excited for the future and the fun projects we will work together on, forza!" Sinner posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

When discussing his collaboration with F1, Jannik Sinner expressed that he hopes to highlight the incredible things that Formula 1 has to offer.

“I want to help showcase the amazing things that [the] sport of racing has to offer and Formula 1 are the perfect partner to do so,” Sinner said (via formula1.com). “I am honoured to be given this opportunity and truly thrilled to be a Friend of F1.”

The Italian also expressed that he has a deep passion for 'cars, motorsports, and the thrill of racing' in general which is precisely what fuelled his adoration for Formula 1.

“Putting it simply, I love cars, motorsport, and the thrill of racing and competing. One of the main reasons why I love F1, whether that’s watching, karting with my friends, or racing in a simulator, is because I feel there’s a lot of synergies between tennis and racing. I feel that in both sports it’s all about the 1% and it’s the small details that make a huge difference," he added.