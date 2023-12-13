"The devil works hard but Jannik Sinner's agent works harder" - Tennis fans react to Italian collaborating with Formula 1 ahead of 2024 season

Tennis fans recently reacted to the news of Jannik Sinner's collaboration with Formula 1 for the 2024 season.

Sinner has become a "Friend of F1" ahead of the upcoming season. According to the official F1 website, the 22-year-old will be present at select Grands Prix, where his duty will be to actively engage with fans to promote the sport. He will primarily focus on promoting F1 and attracting a younger fan base towards it.

The World No. 4 took to social media to announce his collaboration with Formula 1.

"Honoured to be given the opportunity to work with the best in motorsports @F1! Excited for the future and the fun projects we will work together on, forza!" Sinner posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Tennis fans were thrilled upon hearing about this collaboration, and they took to social media to voice their opinions. One fan remarked that the devil might work hard but Jannik Sinner's PR team works even harder to promote him.

"The devil works hard but Jannik Sinner's agent works harder," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed that the World No. 4 joining the governing body of Formula 1 instead of aligning with a specific team was "iconic".

"Iconic to get a deal with the entire governing body instead of a team," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner on working with Formula Medicine: "I feel that I have improved"

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Australian Open

Last month, Jannik Sinner revealed that he works with a company called Formula Medicine for his mental well-being. Formula Medicine, an Italian organization, uses computer technology to assess players' cognitive abilities.

The organization primarily works with Formula 1 and motorsport drivers such as Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson. However, it has also expanded its services to athletes from various sports.

Sinner stated that Formula Medicine uses advanced computer technology to gauge the extent of his brain activity. He explained the significant advantages of this method, highlighting its ability to expedite the assessment process while guaranteeing error-free results.

"I'm working a little bit with it's called Formula Medicine. The boss is Riccardo Ceccarelli," he said at a press conference on 17 November. "It is a little bit different because you don't talk one to one, but you make certain - how you say - on the computer you make exercises and they calculate how much of your brain you used and everything, then they help you to make it as automatic as possible with using less time and less brain."

Jannik Sinner revealed that he has been collaborating with Riccardo Ceccarelli, the CEO and founder of Formula Medicine, for several years. He stated that through this partnership, he has been able to improve his mental health and has also made "good progress" in his overall development.

"We are working with him [Ceccarelli] already some years now. I feel that I have improved. Obviously stepping on the court, it is a little bit different still. But I think we are making a good progress," he added.