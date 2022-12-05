"Thank you legend; Greatest coach ever" - Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, Patrick Mouratoglou, and others pay tribute to Nick Bollettieri

Legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri has passed away at the age of 91, drawing tributes and reactions of sadness from some of the top names in the tennis world. Known as the man who revolutionized tennis coaching and training with the world's first live-in tennis academy, Bollettieri suffered from constant health problems over the last couple of years.

As a coach, Bollettieri worked with some of the biggest names in the sport, 10 of whom ended up becoming the World No. 1 at some point in their careers. The likes of Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Boris Becker, Jim Courier, Martina Hingis, Serena and Venus Williams have all worked with Bollettieri in the past.

Chris Evert, Billie Jean King, Leylah Fernandez, and Denis Shapovalov, among other big names in the tennis world, paid touching tributes to the American great.

Evert took to social media to recognize Nick Bollettieri's qualities as a person above all else, thanking him for his kindness towards her and her family, while also calling him the "greatest coach ever."

"RIP Nick Bolletieri; Aside from being the greatest coach ever, you were so kind to me, my parents, and my siblings… that meant more to me than anything, you had a big heart and a zest for living," Evert wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, King stated that the tennis world has suffered a huge loss and highlighted that Bollettieri got the best out of many players as a coach.

"Our sport lost one of its most passionate coaches & advocates. Nick was always positive & was able to get the best out of everyone fortunate enough to work w/him," Billie Jean King wrote.

Along with the legends, rising tennis stars Denis Shapovalov, Leylah Fernandez, and Sebastian Korda also shared their messages of condolence for the Bollettieri family, while also paying tribute to the former coach for his contribution to tennis.

"Waking up to very sad news. It was an honor to have known you. I will always remember and appreciate you coming out to my court and giving me advice. You have given our sport so much and will always be remembered and cherished as one of the kindest," Shapovalov wrote on his Instagram stories.

Leylah Fernandez via Instagram stories.

Sebastian Korda via Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, fellow top-level tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou also lamented the loss to Nick Bollettieri.

"Truly one of a kind" - Tommy Haas shares deeply emotional message for his mentor Nick Bollettieri

Bethanie Matek Sands takes a picture with Nick Bollettieri (center) at Miami Open 2018 - Day 2.

Former World No. 2 Tommy Haas was one of the players coached by Nick Bollettieri back in the day. After hearing the news of the American's death on Monday, German tennis great Haas shared quite an emotional message for his former coach.

Like most others in the tennis community, Haas lauded Bollettieri's kindness and commitment and thanked the American for his personal interest in him as a rising talent many years ago, while also sharing some of their best moments.

"Thank you for your time, knowledge, commitment, expertise, the willingness to share your skill, your personal interest in mentoring me,and giving me the best opportunity to follow my dreams. You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind," Haas wrote on Instagram.

Bollettieri pioneered the concept of a year-round, live-in tennis academy, where budding players could live and study as well as learn to hone their tennis skills. What started as a set of rooms at a motel in Florida in 1978 is now the world-famous IMG Academy, where many top players still go to train.

