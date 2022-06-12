"Thank you so much dear Novak Djokovic for your kindness" - Disabled tennis fan who had once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train alongside the Serb

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is an inspiration to millions around the world with his exploits on the court. One such fan of the 20-time Grand Slam winner is Arthur Delaye, a young man suffering from cerebral palsy.
The pair met at the French Open earlier this year, after which the Serb retweeted a video of Delaye playing tennis.
"Great to meet you yesterday, Arthur!" Djokovic wrote.
Arthur responded to the World No. 1's tweet, thanking him for his kind words. He also recalled the conversation they had about "tennis and disability." Arthur promised to continue working hard on his game and said he was looking forward to playing with Djokovic in the future.
"I have few words to express my feelings. Thank you so much dear @DjokerNole for your kindness. I keep in mind our discussion about tennis and disability. Of course I will continue to work hard on court and I look forward to play with you in the future! IDEMO. Thank you #NoleFam," Arthur wrote.
Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture. It is caused by damage that occurs to the immature, developing brain, most often before birth.
Novak Djokovic will lose No. 1 ranking after Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic will lose his spot at the top of the ATP rankings as a result of not being able to defend his points (2,000) at Wimbledon this year. The ATP decided to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points due to the All England Club's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the event.
The Serb goes into the third Major of the year with 8,770 ranking points to his name. Having won the tournament last year, he is set to drop all of his 2,000 points once the tournament ends.
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev currently has 8,160 ranking points and just 180 points to defend at Wimbledon as he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round last year. Although the Russian has been banned from playing at the event this year, he will become World No. 1 once the Championships conclude.
Novak Djokovic will also see Alexander Zverev jump ahead of him in the rankings. The German lost in the fourth round last year and has very few points to defend. Zverev will be out of action for quite some time, having suffered ligament damage to his right ankle during his semi-final match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open.