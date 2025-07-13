"Thank you for the player you are" - What Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner said about each other after Wimbledon 2025 final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner lauded each other's performance following their 2025 Wimbledon men's singles final. In a four-set battle, the current world number one Sinner halted world number two Alcaraz's bid for a hat-trick of titles at the tournament.

Ad

Sinner claimed victory after dropping the first set as he defeated Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first-ever Wimbledon title. With that, the Italian secured a huge prize money of £3,000,000 (approximately $4.05 million USD).

Following the final, the Italian expressed his admiration for Carlos Alcaraz during the on-court interview, adding:

“First of all, I would like to start with Carlos. Again, an amazing tournament, but mostly thank you for, for the player you are. It's so difficult to, to play against you, but we have, as you said, an amazing relationship also off the court and on the court we just try to build up and then for, for doing that, we need the best teams in the world and also you have the best teams. Keep going, keep pushing, you're gonna hold many, many times this, you, you have already too.”

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz congratulated Sinner while acknowledging his strong performance, stating:

“I just have to congratulate Jannik once again. Congratulations to you. It's a really well deserved trophy. Unbelievable two weeks here in London for you playing great, great tennis, for your team as well. I know that there are a lot of family, a lot of friends watching you here in the finals, so it's just an amazing team around you.”

Ad

“Just, really happy for you, keep it going and then just, really happy to be able to to build a really good relation off the court, but then a great rivalry on the court that made me even improve every day. So thank you very much and congratulations,” the 22-year-old added.

Notably, the two had previously met at the 2025 French Open final where it was Alcaraz who had tasted success with a 4-6, 6-7(4-7), 6-4, 7-6(7-3), 7-6(10-2) that spanned for five hours and 29 minutes.

Ad

Prominent names who attended Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets Wimbledon members (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The Royal Box at the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was graced by Prince William, Kate Middleton, their children Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, with Prince Louis not being among the attendees. In addition to them, Princess Michael of Kent and Lord Frederick Windsor were among the big names who were also a part of the Royal Box.

Ad

Out of the prominent athletes, Andre Agassi, Stan Smith, and Lleyton Hewitt, all former tennis players, were also in attendance for the men’s singles final at the Wimbledon. Sir Christopher Andrew Hoy, the six-time Olympic champion track cyclist, also attended the event with his wife Lady Sarra Hoy.

Meanwhile, other big stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Rami Malek, Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Holland, Naomi Campbell, Andrew Garfield and Benedict Cumberbatch had also graced the event, although they were not present during the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More