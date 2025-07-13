"Thank you for the player you are" - What Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner said about each other after Wimbledon 2025 final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner lauded each other's performance following their 2025 Wimbledon men's singles final. In a four-set battle, the current world number one Sinner halted world number two Alcaraz's bid for a hat-trick of titles at the tournament.
Sinner claimed victory after dropping the first set as he defeated Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first-ever Wimbledon title. With that, the Italian secured a huge prize money of £3,000,000 (approximately $4.05 million USD).
Following the final, the Italian expressed his admiration for Carlos Alcaraz during the on-court interview, adding:
“First of all, I would like to start with Carlos. Again, an amazing tournament, but mostly thank you for, for the player you are. It's so difficult to, to play against you, but we have, as you said, an amazing relationship also off the court and on the court we just try to build up and then for, for doing that, we need the best teams in the world and also you have the best teams. Keep going, keep pushing, you're gonna hold many, many times this, you, you have already too.”
Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz congratulated Sinner while acknowledging his strong performance, stating:
“I just have to congratulate Jannik once again. Congratulations to you. It's a really well deserved trophy. Unbelievable two weeks here in London for you playing great, great tennis, for your team as well. I know that there are a lot of family, a lot of friends watching you here in the finals, so it's just an amazing team around you.”
“Just, really happy for you, keep it going and then just, really happy to be able to to build a really good relation off the court, but then a great rivalry on the court that made me even improve every day. So thank you very much and congratulations,” the 22-year-old added.
Notably, the two had previously met at the 2025 French Open final where it was Alcaraz who had tasted success with a 4-6, 6-7(4-7), 6-4, 7-6(7-3), 7-6(10-2) that spanned for five hours and 29 minutes.
Prominent names who attended Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner
The Royal Box at the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was graced by Prince William, Kate Middleton, their children Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, with Prince Louis not being among the attendees. In addition to them, Princess Michael of Kent and Lord Frederick Windsor were among the big names who were also a part of the Royal Box.
Out of the prominent athletes, Andre Agassi, Stan Smith, and Lleyton Hewitt, all former tennis players, were also in attendance for the men’s singles final at the Wimbledon. Sir Christopher Andrew Hoy, the six-time Olympic champion track cyclist, also attended the event with his wife Lady Sarra Hoy.
Meanwhile, other big stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Rami Malek, Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Holland, Naomi Campbell, Andrew Garfield and Benedict Cumberbatch had also graced the event, although they were not present during the finals.