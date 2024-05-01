Fernando Verdasco, Gabriela Sabatini, and several other players reacted to Rafael Nadal bidding farewell to the Madrid Open following his defeat in the fourth round.

Five-time Madrid Open champion Nadal departed from the tournament for the final time after being defeated by Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-4 in the fourth round in a match that lasted just over two hours.

The Spaniard had an impressive run at the tournament, which he started by defeating Darwin Blanch and Alex de Minaur in the first and second rounds, respectively. He then went on to defeat Argentine Pedro Cachin in the third round.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was aiming for his 60th match win at the Madrid Open and the 100th ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career. However, as luck would have it, it wasn't meant to happen to him in the Spanish capital.

Following Rafael Nadal's loss to Jiri Lehecka and his final departure from the Madrid Open, several players took to social media to bid farewell to the tennis legend. His compatriot Fernando Verdasco expressed his gratitude to him for being the "greatest."

"Thank you @RafaelNadal for being the GREATEST!!! 👑 🐐 🙏🏽 ❤️ ," Verdasco posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Gabriela Sabatini shared the Madrid Open's post where they thanked the former World No.1 for the cherished memories he has provided, along with a teary-eyed emoji.

Juan Monaco and Spanish former professional basketball player Pau Gasol also reacted to Rafael Nadal's farewell from the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid tournament.

"Rafa ❤️ ," Juan Monaco posted.

"Gracias, Rafa ❤️ ," Gasol posted.

Rafael Nadal on playing at Madrid Open: "This is more important than any Grand Slam that I have won & will always stay with me"

Mutua Madrid Open 2024

During his post-match interview following his loss to Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round at the 2024 Madrid Open, Rafael Nadal reflected on his journey at the tournament, which began over 20 years ago.

He described his playing experience in the tournament as an "incredible" one, stating that the Madrid Open holds a special place in his heart, even more so than his Grand Slam victories.

"It has been an incredible journey that started when I was very little. It has been a gift for 21 years. This is more important than any Grand Slam that I have won and will always stay with me. This is one of those days that when it arrives it is very hard, but life and my body have been sending me signals for a long time," he said via Punto de Break (translated from Spanish).

The Spaniard expressed his gratitude for the opportunities that tennis has brought into his life, which allowed him to transform his passion into his profession.

"The dream was to finish here on the track. I have been lucky in my life to be able to turn my passion In my work, I am privileged. I am fortunate in life for everything I have experienced, I cannot ask for more. I hope to have been an example for new generations," he added.

He also humbly shared his aspiration of serving as a role model for the newer generation of players.

