“Thank you for representing ALL women who work to compete and showcase their talent” – American soccer player Brandi Chastain lauds Ons Jabeur’s remarkable influence on women worldwide

Ons Jabeur was heartily praised by retired American soccer player Brandi Chastain.

Ahead of competing at the Silicon Valley Classic, Ons Jabeur had a day off and chose to attend the San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake fixture in San Jose, California. At the event, she got an opportunity to have a chat with retired American soccer player Brandi Chastain before the clash.

Chastain was elated to have Jabeur at her hometown stadium. Shaking hands with Jabeur, the American stated that watching Jabeur play has been a pleasure.

“[Thank you] for being such a great champion, it’s a pleasure to watch you,” remarked Chastain.

She further went on Twitter to reiterate her sentiments after meeting the Wimbledon finalist.

“Pleasure to meet you Ons. And sincerely, another thank you for representing ALL women who work to compete and showcase their talent wherever their heart takes them. Best wishes,” said the soccer player.

The official account of the Silicon Valley Classic, a WTA 500 tournament, echoed the grandeur of the exchange.

Ons Jabeur's season so far

Jabeur is the first Arab and the first African woman to reach the Wimbledon finals

Ons Jabeur has had a stellar year so far. The current World No. 5 reached a career high of World No. 2 on 27 June 2022. She added two titles to her repertoire at the German Open and the Madrid Open. The 27-year-old was also a finalist in three other events, including Wimbledon.

In the process, she became the first Arab and the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

The Grass Slam finalist was felicitated by the Tunisian president for her heroics at the SW19.

"Merci à son excellence Monsieur le Président Kaïs Saïed pour son accueil au Palais Présidentiel! (Thank you to his Excellency Mr. President Kaïs Saïed for his welcome to the Presidential Palace!)" Jabeur tweeted.

Ons Jabeur is set to grace the courts once again after her Wimbledon final loss to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. The Tunisian will be seen contesting in San Jose in the lead up to the US Open.

Along with Jabeur, the tournament is set to feature a star-studded participation with the likes of Elena Rybakina, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa and Karolina Pliskova and others.

