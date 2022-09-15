"Thank you for doing more for tennis than any single individual" - Andy Roddick, Carlos Alcaraz, Eugenie Bouchard, and tennis world react to Roger Federer's retirement announcement

Roger Federer's retirement announcement on Thursday came as a shock not just to tennis fans all around the world, but to his fellow players as well, many of whom are indeed his fans. The 20-time Grand Slam champion released an emotional message, declaring that next weekend's Laver Cup will be his final ATP event.

The tennis world was abuzz on social media moments after Federer's announcement, first trying to come to terms with the announcement before sharing tributes and thoughts on the same.

The likes of new ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, WTA star Eugenie Bouchard, and former players Juan Martin Del Potro and Andy Roddick were among the tennis players who were quick to react to the 'bittersweet news' from Federer.

Del Potro thanked the Swiss Maestro for his contributions to the sport and believes the sport will never be the same going forward, highlighting Federer's legacy.

"I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you," Juan Martin Del Potro wrote on Twitter.

Andy Roddick, whose rivalry with Federer was among the most famed rivalries during the 2000s, also paid tribute to his friend with some kind words.

"Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger," Roddick wrote.

Billie Jean King called the eight-time Wimbledon champion the player possessing the "most complete game" of his generation and lauded his tennis acumen and abilities on the court.

"Roger Federer is a champion’s champion. He has the most complete game of his generation & captured the hearts of sports fans around the world with an amazing quickness on the court & a powerful tennis mind. He has had a historic career w/memories that will live on and on," Bille Jean King expressed.

Milos Raonic also reacted to the news, thanking the Swiss great for "doing more for tennis than any single individual."

"Thank you for doing more for tennis than any single individual. Thanks to you competitors and fans across the world get to experience and enjoy it all over the world. Congratulations on your achievements and the people you continue to impact in and away from tennis," Raonic wrote on Twitter.

Here are a few more reactions from past and current players to tennis legend Roger Federer's retirement announcement:

"Body's message to me has been clear lately" - Roger Federer

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

In his retirement announcement, Roger Federer revealed that he tried his best to make a comeback from injury but unfortunately, his body was simply not ready for another lengthy tennis schedule. The Swiss great recognized his current situation and believed that it was the right time to call it quits as a professional tennis player.

He stated that the Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament and that he will not play on tour or at the Grand Slams after that. At the same time, he also remarked that he will continue to play tennis matches in the future, probably hinting at exhibition matches from time to time.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," Federer said in a social media post. "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear."

"I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," he expressed.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion called it a "bittersweet" moment, as he was saddened to leave the sport after a 24-year-long professional career. At the same time, he declared that has been satisfied with his achievements over the years and his contributions to the sport.

