“Thank you for turning the center court into a center stage; thank you for changing the face of the game, for inspiring the next generation” - Oprah Winfrey on Serena Williams

Oprah Winfrey became the latest celebrity to pay tribute to Serena Williams after her retirement announcement earlier this month following the conclusion of the 2022 US Open.

Williams began her New York Grand Slam campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Danka Kovinic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. In doing so, she became only the fourth woman in the Open Era to win matches as a teenager, as well as in her 20s, 30s and 40s, joining Martina Navratilova, Venus Williams and Kimiko Date.

Following her win, the US Open played a video montage they put together, narrated by American talk show host and author Oprah Winfrey. The 68-year-old spoke highly of Serena Williams, thanking her for her many achievements and wishing her luck in her retirement.

"What's there to say? The years went by in a blink. 1998 feels like yesterday. You've given us so much, all we can do is thank you. Thank you for making the bright lights brighter and the Big Apple [New York City] bigger. Thank you for showing us how to be graceful, powerful, fearless. Thank you for addressing to the nines and bringing your dancing shoes," she said.

"Thank you for turning center court into center stage, for bringing the house down. Thank you for showing us what it means to come back and for never ever backing down. Thank you for changing the face of the game, for inspiring the next generation. Thank you for thinking outside the lines and encouraging us to evolve. Thank you for showing us how to love this sport and always loving us back. Just know, whatever you do next, we’ll be watching. With love, all of us," she added.

"You've touched our hearts and minds, thank you for sharing your journey with every single one of us" - Bille Jean King on Serena Williams

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Oprah Winfrey was not the only celebrity to shower Serena Williams with praise following her opening-round win at the 2022 US Open. Tennis royalty Billie Jean King made an appearance on the court to pour her heart out to a beaming Williams.

Clad in pink, Williams' favorite color, King praised the American for everything she has done on and off the court.

"You've touched our hearts and minds to be our authentic selves, to use our voices to dream big. Thank you for your leadership and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, especially for women and women of color. Most of all, thank you for sharing your journey with every single one of us. We love you. God bless you. And guess what? You're just beginning!" she stated.

