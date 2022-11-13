American tennis sensation Taylor Fritz will make his Nitto ATP Finals debut at the Pala Alpitour in Turin on Sunday.

The American has had an outstanding season, winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He also became the first American to break into the top 10 of the ATP rankings since Jack Sock in November 2017.

Fritz was given the opportunity to compete in the ATP Finals as a result of Carlos Alcaraz's untimely withdrawal, and he was placed in the green group with Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Casper Ruud.

Prior to the start of the year-ending tournament, the players attended a gala dinner where Fritz was seen with his girlfriend, social media influencer Morgan Riddle. He later took to Instagram to post pictures with Riddle, thanking fashion designer Giorgio Armani for ensuring they looked great in their outfits for the event.

"Suited up for the @nittoatpfinals Gala last night. Thank you @giorgioarmani for making sure we looked clean for the event," Taylor Fritz wrote.

Riddle commented on her boyfriend's post by writing:

"Thanks for being my +1."

The couple started dating in 2020, and will soon be seen together on a new Netflix docuseries that will follow Taylor Fritz and other top tennis players as they compete in four Grand Slam tournaments.

"Playing him is a big deal" - Taylor Fritz on playing Rafael Nadal in the 2022 ATP Finals

Taylor Fritz and Rafael Nadal pictured during Wimbledon 2022.

Taylor Fritz will kick off his campaign at the year-ending tournament against Rafael Nadal. It will be the American's third meeting this season against the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

In light of this, the 25-year-old recently stated in an ATP interview that playing against the Spaniard is a "big deal."

"Playing Rafa is a big deal. The match we had at Wimbledon was very close. Between the two matches we’ve played, there were highs [after Indian Wells] and lows [following Wimbledon]," Fritz said.

He went on to state that playing in Turin was his goal and that he was "excited" to be a part of the tournament, adding that he wants to win the event at any cost.

"When I started the year, my initial goal was Top 10," Fritz said, adding, "After how the year started, I was like, 'I’m definitely in a good position to make it here [Turin]'. It became a goal of mine, I’m excited to be here."

"To win [is my goal]. I think what makes all the people here who they are is everyone goes into the event believing they can win. I obviously want to have a good showing, but like everyone else, I’m here to win the event," he further stated.

