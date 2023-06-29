 “Thanks for embarrassment” - Brandon Nakashima’s response to Novak Djokovic’s hilarious pose during Wimbledon practice

The reigning Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic, displayed his humorous side in a photograph alongside emerging American talent Brandon Nakashima. The picture shared by Nakashima captured Djokovic striking a silly pose while Nakashima stood beside him composedly.

Nakashima, a 21-year-old rising star known by the nickname B-Nak, represents the upcoming generation of players on the tennis circuit. Hailing from San Diego, California, with a mixed heritage of Japanese and Vietnamese roots.

Last year, Nakashima reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time but eventually lost to Nick Kyrgios in a five-set thriller. In the same year, he made it to the third round of Roland Garros and US Open.

Nakashima posted the picture on his Instagram account on Wednesday, June 28. The picture was taken on the practice courts at Wimbledon, where he can be seen practicing alongside the World No. 2.

"Good to be back @wimbledon. Thanks for the practice @djokernole." Nakashima wrote on Instagram.

The Serb, who is known for his quirky sense of humor, left a comment under his post, saying:

"Thanks for being so funny in the photo B (Brandon) 😂."

Nakashima playfully replied to Djokovic's comment:

"@djokernole thanks for the embarrassment 😂."

The picture provided a candid glimpse into Djokovic's well-known off-court persona, often concealed behind the intensity of his tennis skills. It also highlighted Nakashima's respect and admiration for Djokovic, who will be pursuing his 24th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic's run at Wimbledon over the years

Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic has left an indelible mark on Wimbledon. With seven titles, he shares the same number of men's Wimbledon titles as Pete Sampras, with only Roger Federer (eight titles) having more. Djokovic has also reached the Wimbledon final eight times.

In 2011, Djokovic claimed his first Wimbledon victory, defeating Nadal. He repeated this feat in 2014, besting Federer in an epic five-setter. He defended his crown in 2015 against Federer, and in 2018, won his fourth title by defeating Kevin Anderson. Djokovic's resilience was on display in 2019 when he saved two match points to beat Federer in a historic fifth-set tie-break.

Although Wimbledon was canceled in 2020, Djokovic returned in 2021, securing his sixth title and completing a Grand Slam trio for the year. The next year, the Serb bagged his seventh title by defeating Nick Kyrgios in the finals. His dominance at Wimbledon showcases his skill, endurance, and love for the tournament.

At 36, Novak Djokovic shows no signs of slowing down. He aims to achieve a "Golden Slam" and surpass the record for the most Grand Slam titles, solidifying his status as the greatest player of all time.

