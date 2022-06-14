"Thanks to prayers and attention Novak Djokovic bought, they were all set free" - Serbian priest hails Djokovic's role in helping asylum seekers

Novak Djokovic has been hailed as a hero for helping a Kurdish man stuck in Australia for nine years. A Serbian priest, who held an event to welcome asylum seeker Karin, lavished praise on Djokovic for bringing attention to the man's plight, which helped expedite the case and aid his return home.

The priest explained the ordeal Karin had to face and how the World No. 3 helped.

"When we went there to see our Novak Djokovic and all those whom were in there, who were waving at us from the window. One of them, this man who spent nine years behind locked doors and windows. With thanks to God, and prayers and attention Novak Djokovic bought, he was set free as were all others. His name is Karin, he is Kurdish and was locked up for nine years. He is a citizen of this country like you and I. He came here today to thank us to thank him for his respect," the preist said.

idemonole™ @volimtenovak thanks Novak Djokovic for the attention he brought to them. Serbian orthodox priest meets asylum seeker who was locked in Park Hotel for 9 yearsthanks Novak Djokovic for the attention he brought to them. Serbian orthodox priest meets asylum seeker who was locked in Park Hotel for 9 years 👏👏 thanks Novak Djokovic for the attention he brought to them. https://t.co/wELk4f2bF6

Karin expressed deep gratitude and happiness for getting back together with his family. He highlighted the fact that people were detained for many years for no reason.

“I can’t imagine how they felt for nine years” - Novak Djokovic on refugees freed by Australia

Novak Djokovic leaves the Park Hotel in Melbourne, where he was detained before being deported earlier this year.

Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia earlier this year due to visa regulations about the Covid-19 vaccination. The 20-time Grand Slam champion missed the Australian Open and was detained by the authorities before being deported. The hotel where he was detained also hosted many refugees detained for prolonged periods.

When asked about the release of refugees during the French Open, the Serbian said he was glad to hear the news.

“If that’s correct, then I’m obviously very happy about it because I know that it was very difficult for them, particularly for the ones that stayed there for nine years,” he said, adding, "I stayed there for a week, and I can’t imagine how they felt for nine years. They haven’t done anything wrong, and they are asylum seekers and stayed for nine years. That’s something I obviously did not understand why."

Djokovic was pleased that his ordeal in Melbourne brought some attention to the dire situation of the refugees.

“But if I brought some light to that situation, then, you know, in a positive way for them, for this to happen, then of course I’m very happy because they got another chance in different country.We underestimate freedom. Until you actually live something like that and see what the circumstances are, then you don’t really have an idea of what it feels like when somebody strips away the freedom from you,” Djokovic said.

AJ+ @ajplus Dozens of refugees locked up in the same hotel that tennis player, Novak Djokovic, was detained at for 5 days have been stuck there for years.



Refugees have described their stay as torture. Many live in windowless rooms and say the food they're given sometimes makes them sick. Dozens of refugees locked up in the same hotel that tennis player, Novak Djokovic, was detained at for 5 days have been stuck there for years. Refugees have described their stay as torture. Many live in windowless rooms and say the food they're given sometimes makes them sick. https://t.co/oumFSZQSxE

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far