"Thanks for putting up with this crazy girl" - Social media influencer Mabel Cartagena's adorable reaction to meeting Rafael Nadal

Columbian social media influencer Mabel Cartagena recently shared what happened when she tried to get a photograph with Rafael Nadal during his Latin American exhibition tour.

The Spaniard organized the tour on the South American continent from November 23 to December 1 as he visited six countries in nine days. He was joined by World No. 3 Casper Ruud of Norway.

Cartagena, the wife of Argentine player Sebastian Decoud, has always been an ardent fan of the 22-time Grand Slam champion and therefore decided to attend the fifth leg of the tour in Colombia's capital city, Bogota, on November 29.

The 39-year-old digital creator traveled from Barranquilla and was seated in the front row at the Coliseo Live Stadium. In a video posted by her on Instagram, she revealed that after the match ended and Nadal beat Ruud 7-5, 6-4, she started yelling the Spaniard's name with the intention of getting his attention for a photograph.

One of the women on the organizing team noticed Cartagena and requested the tennis icon to approach her. As he obliged, Cartagena attempted to click a selfie, only to realize that she was recording a video. On her second attempt, the 39-year-old succeeded but her eyes were shut in the image.

“As soon as the game was over, I went to the railing and started yelling like crazy, 'Rafa, Rafa', then everyone came up to me and people also started yelling like crazy for the man to come, but the man was not authorized to come," Cartagena said.

She eventually managed to meet the Mallorcan star in the locker room and made sure to get multiple photographs, with eyes wide open. Cartagena also shared an old image where she was captured with a younger Nadal.

"The most awaited photo in Colombia part 1!!! @rafaelnadal thanks for putting up with this crazy girl," Cartagena wrote.

"Renewed photo. Which one was your favorite?" she posted.

"The competition between us has taken us to extreme mental and tennis levels" - Rafael Nadal on the Big 3

L-R: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer

At a press conference in Bogota during the South American exhibition tour, Rafael Nadal spoke about the reasons why tennis players have started to have prolonged careers. He credited advancements in medicine but also pointed out the intense rivalry between Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and himself.

“There are several factors why we are playing longer at an advanced age," he said. "One is medicine and the professionalization of the entire sport and there is more knowledge of the things that help to lengthen careers. And there is another thing. I think Roger, Novak, and I have been pushing each other, and somehow it’s never been enough, we’ve always had to make another effort. The competition between us has taken us to extreme mental and tennis levels, and this is one of the main reasons why we have continued for so long."

