"Thanks, Serena Williams for everything you've done for our sport" - Rafael Nadal after the American's 2022 US Open R3 loss

Rafael Nadal joined the rest of the world in congratulating Serena Williams as her illustrious career ended on Friday night.

Going for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open, the American icon suffered a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 defeat at the hands of World No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round after three hours and five minutes of play. The defeat meant that Williams' professional career, which began 27 years ago in 1995, was over.

As the entire world got together to thank the legend and wish her well for the future, 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal joined in the celebrations. He reshared a couple of posts from the US Open's official Instagram account, calling Williams an "amazing champion" and expressing gratitude for her contributions to tennis.

"Thanks Serena Williams for everything you've done for our sport!!! Amazing champion," Nadal wrote on his Instagram stories.

During the Canadian Open in August, the 40-year-old star announced her decision to call it a day once the US Open Series ended. Over the course of her decorated career, the 23-time Grand Slam champion dominated women's tennis and reached heights like no other player. She finished with 73 singles titles, 23 doubles titles, and four Olympic gold medals to her name.

Nadal recorded a message for Williams a couple of days ago as well. In a video posted by the ATP on social media, the Spaniard stated that it was an honor for him to share a major part of his career with Williams.

"Hi Serena. From my side, I can just say thank you. Thank you for all the amazing things that you did for our sport, such an amazing ambassador," Nadal said. "It has been a huge honor to share almost all of my tennis career with you. Honestly, I have plenty of memories of you winning, playing, and emotional moments. It's been a huge privilege. So just all the best for your future and life. Hopefully, we can keep seeing each other around the tour."

"Venus Williams is the only reason Serena Williams ever existed" - Serena Williams

In an on-court interview after her third-round match at the US Open, Serena Williams thanked her older sister Venus Williams, suggesting that without Venus, she would have never been as successful as she was.

"I wouldn't be Serena if it wasn't for Venus. So, thank you, Venus. She's the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," Serena said.

In her earlier retirement note in Vogue magazine, Serena explained how she took lessons from Venus' losses at an early age.

"I’d travel to tournaments with Venus as her hitting partner, and if there was an open slot, I’d play. I followed her around the world and watched her. When she lost, I understood why, and I made sure I wouldn’t lose the same way. I learned the lessons from Venus’s losses instead of the hard way, from my own. It was as if I were playing her matches, too," she wrote.

