"Thanks for the spanking, bro" - Thanasi Kokkinakis to Novak Djokovic after a crushing defeat in Wimbledon second round

Novak Djokovic, the outright favorite to win this year's Wimbledon Championships, looked better than ever in his second-round match against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The World No. 79 from Australia was taken to the cleaners by the top seed as the match finished in just two hours. The final score read 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in Djokovic's favor as he successfully converted five out of 13 break points in three sets. Kokkinakis, on the other hand, failed to break the Serb's serve even once.

Although the 26-year-old served brilliantly, dishing out 11 aces in the match was not enough to even bother the World No. 3. This was the first match for Kokkinakis on the Centre Court. Djokovic now leads 2-0 head-to-head.

After the match, the Australian was at his humorous best as he posted a self-deprecating Instagram story.

"Thanks for the spanking, bro," Kokkinakis wrote.

In the on-court interview after the match, the 35-year-old expressed his satisfaction with his level of tennis, saying that he raised game after the first-round match against Soonwoo Kwon.

“I’m very happy with my performance today. I tried to work him around the court, bring a lot of variety in the game. It was not easy to serve because of the wind, it was very swirly today on the court, so tough to toss the ball. But I think from my side overall, a really high-quality performance. I must say that I’m quite pleased with the way that I raised the level of tennis in two days. Hopefully, I can keep that trajectory, keep getting better as the tournament progresses. I’m obviously just thinking about the next challenge and hopefully things will get better and better," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round

Novak Djokovic in action during his Round 2 match.

After storming into the third round with a resounding victory, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will square off against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic. The 22-year-old player has reached the third round after securing four-set victories over Australia's John Millman and Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.

Djokovic and Kecmanovic have played each other twice so far, both matches in the Belgrade Open, with the 20-time Grand Slam holder winning on both occasions.

With Djokovic's victory over Soonwoo Kwon in four sets in the first round, he became the first and only player in the history of the sport to win a minimum of 80 matches in all four Grand Slam tournaments. After the match, the Serb set his eyes on 100 match wins.

“At this stage of my career, I try to play my best tennis at the Grand Slams and really deliver on the most significant courts in history. Now that we have gotten to 80 wins, let’s get to a 100,” Djokovic said.

