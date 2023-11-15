"Get a life" - Daria Kasatkina shoots back at critics questioning her participation in Macau exhibition after complaints over schedule

After a grueling year of tennis, Daria Kasatkina is not stopping and will participate in an exhibition tournament in Macau, China.

The Russian will appear at the inaugural edition of MGM Macau Tennis Masters, which will be played on December 2 and 3 at the Macao East Asia Games Dome. All singles matches will be best of three sets, with a ten-point match tiebreak instead of a third set. The event will feature a special mixed doubles match as well.

The organizers of the tournament recently announced the lineup. It featured American Taylor Fritz, Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, Croatian Borna Coric, and Chinese rising stars Zhang Zhizhen and Xinyu Wang alongside Kasatkina.

After the announcement, an X (formerly Twitter) user questioned Kasatkina's participation, especially after she expressed her discontent over the demanding WTA Tour schedule and the hardships of traveling to play tournaments every week.

"Didn't Kasatkina put out an entire vlog crying about the hardships of tennis calendar and travelling?" the user posted.

The Russian No. 1 recently posted a video in which she railed against tennis and the constant traveling players need to do to play tournaments across the globe. She appeared defeated and even claimed that she "can't do it anymore."

"I'm f*cking knackered, f*ck tennis, the game of tennis itself is the simplest thing we do. Everything else is just completely f*cking bull***t. I can't travel anymore, I can't pack my things, I can't f*cking.....these planes, moving. When you can't communicate with people from different countries, constantly change f*cking beds, constantly packing and unpacking bags, every f*cking week, I just can't do it anymore," she said.

Kasatkina responded to the user in a sarcastic manner, thanking them for their concern and alluding that she is feeling much better now after some time off of the court.

"I feel much better after 2 weeks of vacations, thanks for being worry about me," she responded.

The two got into another argument when the user wrote that they had gotten tired of players' constant objections towards the WTA schedule and expecting higher pay. Kasatkina shot back again, saying they should "get a life."

"Because this whole "I want to pick and choose when and where to play but be paid as if I played every single tournament week" attitude is getting tiresome," the fan posted.

"Tiresome? So you can blame players because they “complain” and “crying” but you are tired from what? Spending 24/7 on twitter? get a life," Kasatkina responded.

A look into Daria Kasatkina's 2023 season

2023 has been a below-par year for Daria Kasatkina by her lofty standards. The Russian ended 2022 as the World No. 8 and began her year at the twin 500-level tournament in Adelaide, Australia. She reached the final of Adelaide International 2, losing the title to Belinda Bencic. This was followed by a first-round exit at the Australian Open.

Her next big performance was a semifinal appearance at the WTA 500 Charleston Open, where she lost to Ons Jabeur. At the French Open, where she was defending semifinal points, Daria Kasatkina was ousted in the fourth round by a resurgent Elina Svitolina. The 26-year-old again came close to winning the title at the WTA 500 Eastbourne International, losing it to Madison Keys.

She exited the Wimbledon Championships in the third round and US Open in the fourth round. These performances were enough for her to qualify for the Elite Trophy in Zhuhai. Daria Kasatkina reached the semifinals there and lost to eventual champion Beatriz Haddad Maia. She eventually ended the year as the World No. 18.