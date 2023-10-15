"I can't do it anymore, I'm f*cking knackered; F*ck tennis" - Daria Kasatkina explains why tennis is the 'worst sport' in terms of logistics 

World No. 12 Daria Kasatkina said in a heartbreaking speech that tennis is the 'worst sport' when it comes to logistics.

Kasatkina most recently played at the 2023 Zhengzhou Open in China, where she reached the semifinal. She had competed in the China Open a week earlier where she was eliminated from the second round, and the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, Japan, a week before that where her run ended in the final eight.

This means the Russian had to play tennis for three weeks straight without taking a day off, given the hectic journey from one country to another.

Daria Kasatkina and her figure skater girlfriend, Natalia Zabiiako, posted a video on their joint YouTube account on Saturday (October 14) in which the Russian tennis ace mentioned the challenges she had due to the poor tennis schedule and management in the past weeks.

The 26-year-old explained how she took a flight on Saturday (September 30) at 10 am from Japan to China to arrive earlier in the day for her match at the China Open on Sunday (October 1).

However, when she arrived at the airport with her team, the event organizers did not pick them up from the particular airport where her flight landed as it was against their guidelines, leaving them sitting idle for 40 minutes, not sure what they should do.

"F*ck, arrived to Masters and they meet only from one airport, they don't meet you from another. So I played in Tokyo last night and it was impossible to fly in the evening. So I need to fly the next day, flight at 10am so I need to arrive earlier, so that I have time to practice because on Sunday, tomorrow, I have to play," Daria Kasatkina said. (Quotes translated from Russian)

"And in order to do this, a flight that is suitable, it arrives to another airport, but you will not be picked up from there. And now we have been sitting here for about 40 minutes trying to figure it out, trying to withdraw money," she added.

Daria Kasatkina then expressed her frustration with the sport of tennis, claiming that she could no longer cope with it and that her body had given up. She even declared tennis to be the 'worst sport' in terms of logistics.

"Honestly, I'm f*cking knackered, f*ck tennis, the game of tennis itself is the simplest thing we do. Everything else is just completely f*cking bull***t. I can't travel anymore, I can't pack my things, I can't f*cking.....these planes, moving. When you can't communicate with people from different countries, constantly change f*cking beds, constantly packing and unpacking bags, every f*cking week, I just can't do it anymore," Daria Kasatkina said.

"I'm f*cking knackered. My body is just telling me to f*ck off already, for the third time in a month and a half I have a soar throat and in general condition is incompressible. In terms of life logistics, there is no worse sport in the whole world, it's just complete bull***t," she added.

A look into Daria Kasatkina's performance at the 2023 Asian swing

Daria Kasatkina began her 2023 Asian swing campaign at the Toray Pan Pacific Open, where the No. 6 seed defeated unseeded players Marta Kostyuk and Despina Papamichail in the first few rounds to advance to the quarterfinal. The Russian was up against No. 2 seed Jessica Pegula in the last eight where her run ended at the hands of the American in straight sets, 1-6, 0-6.

The World No. 12 then traveled to China to compete in the China Open, a WTA 1000 tournament. However, she failed to have a successful showing as she was ousted in the second round by home favorite Xinyu Wang in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6.

Daria Kasatkina's next destination was the Zhengzhou Open, where she reached the semifinals, defeating Timea Babos, Zhuoxuan Bai and World No. 7 Ons Jabeur en route. But she could not beat the eventual runner-up Barbora Krejcikova in the final four despite a streak of good performances.